Law enforcement, faith and civil rights leaders who gathered in response to the beating death of a man by police in Memphis, Tennessee, said change and understanding is needed to prevent such violence from claiming more lives.

Interfaith Clergy and the Pitt County NAACP held the Prayer Vigil for Tyre Nichols with Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance on Monday after the release of video footage that showed Memphis Police Department officers brutalize Nichols.


