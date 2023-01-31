Attendees of a prayer vigil including Greenville City Councilwoman Monica Daniels, foreground, bow their heads in remembrance of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died three days following a beating by Memphis Police Department officers. Footage of the incident was released to the public on Friday.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance speaks at the vigil for Nichols. Dance said that the tragedy makes her want to review law enforcement policy and lambasted the former Memphis police officers for not fulfilling their duty to protect and serve.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Photo by Pat Gruner
An attendee of Monday's vigil at New Dimensions Community Church bows his head in prayer.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Attendees of the vigil for Nichols bow their heads in prayer.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls prays at the vigil for Tyre Nichols in Greenville.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Pastor Eve Rogers of New Dimensions Community Church addresses attendees of a vigil for Tyre Nichols at her church Monday.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman of Congregation Bayt-Shalom offers prayer to the memory of Tyre Nichols.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Attendees of the vigil including Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, front left, bow their heads in prayer as GPD Chief Ted Sauls delivers a prayer.
Law enforcement, faith and civil rights leaders who gathered in response to the beating death of a man by police in Memphis, Tennessee, said change and understanding is needed to prevent such violence from claiming more lives.
Interfaith Clergy and the Pitt County NAACP held the Prayer Vigil for Tyre Nichols with Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance on Monday after the release of video footage that showed Memphis Police Department officers brutalize Nichols.
The Associated Press reported that the 29-year-old could be heard calling for his mother. The officers could be seen chatting as Nichols sat on the ground. Nichols, who was stopped for reckless driving Jan. 7, died at the hospital three days following incidnet.
Eve Rogers, lead pastor at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville, said during the vigil for Nichols at her church that she was overcome with emotion after watching the video, and that it sparked in her a desire to see a shift from political and social divides that she perceives are heightening violence and dampening humanity's love for one another.
"Total shock, dismay, sadness and just a deep sense of 'God, where are we going? Where are we?'" Rogers said were her feelings at seeing the brutal beating of Nichols. "We need a shift, a deep change in the hearts of men. Certainly, we need various departmental and governmental policies, laws and rules and regulations, we always need that. But the Bible says that righteousness exalts a nation, it makes good a nation."
Greenville's Chief Sauls said that he and his wife, a former law enforcement officer, discussed the video at length after they watched it. He said that his takeaway was "the immeasurable suffering" suffered by Nichols and his family.
"I asked my staff this morning, give me a word, how do you describe it?" Sauls said. "I heard words like disappointed. I heard words like hurt, saddened. I share those same words with (Nichols' family)."
Sauls said the law enforcement community in Pitt County is "well ahead of the curve" on progressive decision-making and existing policy that benefit the public. He said even so the department is never above receiving feedback from the community and other agencies to see where improvements can be made. He also emphasized that the incident does not reflect on all law enforcement personnel.
"The actions of the few do not represent the hearts of the many," Sauls said. "I work with men and women who I know are good people, and I know that they are out there doing the job and they are just as hurt while they ride around and do that job as anyone would be."
Local NAACP President Calvin Henderson said he hopes the tragedy in Memphis will be a catalyst for change. He said that federal, state and local agencies should review public safety policy, which he said needed "a brushing up." He did not offer specifics but called now the time to converge as a community in progress. He did say he would rather refrain from "cutting down" law enforcement in the wake of Nichols' death.
Dance said the footage of Nichols' beating is the most "horrific" thing she has seen in her entire law enforcement career. She decried the officers involved, saying they did not uphold their oath to protect and serve and that the incident is a "blight" upon law enforcement.
"It makes me want to go back and make sure, and revisit our policies and procedures and what we're doing," Dance said. "Because I know, at the end of the day, the wag of the tail begins at the head of the dog.
"My officers are doing the best they can with what they have and, even though we are human and have our days, there has never been anything that would have caused these officers to have the behavior that they displayed."
The AP has reported that as of Monday seven officers have been relieved of duty in relation to the incident. Five of those officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses stemming from the arrest. The Shelby County district attorney told the AP that investigations into the actions of law enforcement officers on the scene is ongoing and on Monday said information would be released as it became available.
The AP reported that two Shelby County sheriff's deputies have been relieved of duty without pay while their conduct is investigated, and Memphis Fire Department officials announced the dismissal of three of its officers.