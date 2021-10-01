A proposal for spending $24.7 million in COVID-related funding should include a larger one-time bonus for frontline city workers, said a dozen speakers at a virtual input session.
A number of the speakers also wanted money put towards housing and small business assistance instead of the recreational improvements staff presented to Greenville City Council in early September.
The American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress earlier this year included allocations to local governments “to turn the tide on COVID-19” by addressing the pandemic’s economic input on the community along with laying “the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.”
Federal guidelines say the money can be used to:
- Support public health response.
- Address negative economic impacts.
- Water and sewer infrastructure.
- Replace city general fund revenue l
- oss.
- Premium pay for essential city workers.
- Broadband infrastructure.
The money also is supposed to be spent in areas identified as qualified census tracts, geographic areas where 50 percent or more of households are at an income level less than 60 percent of the area’s gross median income.
Pitt County and Greenville have seven qualified census tracts.
The Greenville City Council is proposing that $22.6 million of the funding go to improvements in the city’s entertainment and recreation areas. The bulk of the dollars would be spent renovating Guy Smith Stadium in order to attract a summer baseball league and making improvements to the Town Common.
The plan also proposes that a second baseball field be built at Thomas Foreman Park along with an outdoor basketball court and additional playground equipment.
A trail connecting the Town Common to the soon-to-open Wildwood Park also is proposed.
Smaller amounts would go to aid small businesses — $1 million; street improvements — $789,311 and premium pay for city employees who worked during the pandemic — $300,000.
Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin said the premium pay would be a one-time allocation to city workers. Essential workers would receive $500 and remote workers $250.
Nearly every speaker said the amount was too small.
State Rep. Kandie Smith, a former city councilwoman, said while she recognized that the rules governing rescue plan spending placed caps on how much could be spent in certain areas, she believed $750,000 could be allocated to give essential workers $1,000 and remote workers $500.
Speakers also expressed dissatisfaction that a proposal was created without any community input.
“We need to really back up this process and start with a community driven, strategic plan and process,” Yoshi Newman said.
During his presentation Cowin said the proposal was based on council-adopted goals. He said that a previous community survey found that residents said increasing entertainment and recreational opportunities should be the city’s top priority.
Jermaine McNair, founder of NC CIVIL, said the survey Cowin cited was conducted prior to the pandemic. McNair said he believes a survey conducted now would reveal different priorities.
Tonya Foreman said she tried to take the survey but didn’t finish because it wasn’t structured in a way to solicit answers about what she thought the needs were in the city’s minority communities.
Foreman said the money needs to be reallocated to address the day-to-day, quality of life needs of the city, such as building a proper football field in the south Greenville area. Children in that area currently play on a vacant lot that is designed for football.
More money also should go to aid small businesses, Foreman said. Money should also be designated to create more affordable housing and to help both renters and landlords.
McNair said while the west Greenville community was discussed in connection with the projects, they really didn’t address the needs of that community.
Smith concurred.
“I see Guy Smith (Stadium). I also recognize the location of Guy Smith is in that census tract but it has not been historically used by people in that community at all,” Smith said. “The people have been using Thomas Foreman Park and South Greenville Gym. It kind of troubles me to see money geared towards a census tract and the people who are in that area to be used for an outside organization to come in without a return on an investment for the community.”
Saying a project will bring people to the community who will stay in hotels and eat at restaurants doesn’t address the needs COVID-19 created in the community, she said.
“It seems to me the plan that has been provided is not addressing relief,” said Pam Strickland, found of NC Stop Human Trafficking. “What it is fulfilling a wish list, which is beautiful, but honestly, I find it insulting to all the businesses, individuals and nonprofits that have struggled so much in the last 18 months.”
Money should be designated to help build affordable housing, to help businesses and to help people obtain skills to improve their life, she said.
“I am disturbed that not even a single dollar was proposed for nonprofits that have struggled these last 18 months,” Strickland said. Many nonprofits saw their revenues reduced because individuals and businesses couldn’t give as much, she said, but they never closed.
Strickland proposed allocating at least $5 million to help nonprofits.
Former City Councilman Marion Blackburn supported recruiting a summer baseball league to Greenville and renovating Guy Smith Stadium, saying it would be transformative.
However, she was disappointed the city didn’t consider any projects on the eastern side of Greenville, such as upgrading the off-leash dog park at 200 N. Ash St.
Blackburn also had concerns about the improvements to Town Common.
Cowin said recommendations from the city’s 2016 Town Common Master Plan would be funded, including relocating and building a larger amphitheater, a spray park and office space at the entrance of the park.
“I think the biggest value of the Town Common is its green space,” said Scott Wiseman. “Most of uptown is developed, so having that green space to just enjoy is much more valuable to me, … more enjoyable that having Town Common-specific offices or retail there.”
Wiseman said the funding should go to improving bikeability, especially on the west side of town. The city also should find a way to improve pedestrian safety so it would be easier for people living in Meadowbrook and other nearby housing to cross Memorial Drive to reach Thomas Foreman Park.
“On the whole, I am a fan of the general ideas, the proposals. My family and I really enjoy the recreational opportunities in Greenville and like the vision that was cast for expanding those,” said Garret Rea, who identified himself as a local pastor.
However, he said there should be more focus on meeting the immediate needs of the community, especially in the area of housing.
Senior housing should be part of that focus, said Leona Howard, especially one-story developments. Multistory townhouses can be difficult for seniors with limited mobility, she said.
“This is exactly what we needed and what … this session was intended for,” Cowin said. He said staff took notes of the comments and would post responses in the coming days on the information page located on the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
Cowin said the City Council will further discuss the proposal at its Oct. 11 workshop. There will be two in-person public input sessions, from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 and noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Both will be held in the City Hall third-floor gallery.
The City Council will decide what, if any, changes will be made to the proposal and is tentatively scheduled to approve the spending plan in November, Cowin said.
The scope of the project will ultimately be determined by the construction costs and availability of the funding, he said.