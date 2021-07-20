Summer event
A Back to School Summer Slam is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Hosted by Koinonia Christian Center and St. James United Methodist Church, the free event will feature music, games, food and other giveaways for students, educators and social workers. The sponsoring churches will donate $5,000 to three schools (one elementary, one middle and one high school) with the largest percentage of students attending. Visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898 for more information.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 29-31. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. July Saturday and Sunday and July 31-Aug. 1. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Pirates in the Port
Bath’s State Historic Site will host Pirates in the Port from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 100 S. Harding St. Cooking, ropework, navigation and weaponry will be demonstrated at Bonner Point. The industry of the port and the cargo carried by the pirates and sailors of the Bath area will be displayed by the Bonner house, and demonstrations of beer making will take place in the Bonner kitchen. Visit historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath, contact bath@ncdcr.gov or call 923-0525.
Hip-hop class
Free kids’ and teens’ hip-hop dance classes will be offered Thursday at Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. A class for elementary students will be held at noon, followed by a class for middle and high school ages at 2 p.m. Classes are led by Kimberly Jones of Katura Dance Academy. Call 753-3355.
Sunday in the Park
The Will McBride Group will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. Upcoming performances include: East Coast Rhythm and Blues, Aug. 1; David Lee Jones, Aug. 1; Spare Change, Aug. 15; Built for Comfort, and Aug. 22; Tailgate, Aug. 29. A beer garden will be available Sunday.
Front Porch Concert
Nu clear Twins will perform a Front Porch Concert from 7- 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St. Musicians include siblings Nathan and Melody Maxwell (violin, guitar, and vocals) along with Nathan’s wife, Megan (electric bass), and their friend Justin Borer (percussionist). Bring a lawn chair; refreshments will be served. Visit nucleartwins.bandcamp.com/releases.
Family Fun Day
Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St., Simpson, will host Family Fun Day from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The event, which will feature free hot dogs, is a kick off for the church’s vacation Bible school. The theme is “The Knights of the North Castle.” Register at salemmethodist.org.
Community Pool
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, is open 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 29, at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.