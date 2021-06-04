FARMVILLE — With its reopening scheduled for July 2, Farmville’s Community Outreach Soup Kitchen is in need of volunteers.
Since it was established by Emmanuel Episcopal Church in 1992, the kitchen has provided thousands of hot meals to those in need.
That changed in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the kitchen to close its doors.
When it reopens in July, the kitchen plans to serve lunch on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But volunteers are needed to make that plan possible.
“We need people who will agree to cook the meal and then come out here and serve it,” said organizer Janet Heath. “We have a limited supply of food. We have a freezer full of bread and dessert, some meat and canned goods. Whoever wants to help is more than welcome to come out here and help themselves to whatever we have in terms of fixing up the meal.
“Some of our ladies that used to volunteer have gotten involved with something else or they are physically not able to,” she said.
The kitchen relies solely on donations from the community, according to Heath.
“We have investigated trying to get (items from) the food bank. They require a locked room to put the supplies in. We don’t have a locked room,” Heath said.
Instead, the kitchen relies on organizations like the Boy Scouts, who hold canned food drives, and local churches that make donations.
“We couldn’t get by without the money people give us,” Heath said.
There is an ongoing need for a soup kitchen in Farmville, she said. The kitchen can serve anywhere between 25 and 45 people a day.
“I think we serve a vital need in the community,” Heath said. “A lot of our people they don’t drive. They have to walk to get here. If you’re willing to walk five or six blocks or longer to get a meal you really need it. Anything we can do to help someone else, is good.”
“A hot meal just goes a long way toward helping somebody. This might be the only hot meal they get on the day.”
Thr kitchen will serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, lunch will be takeout only at this time. For more information or to volunteer contact Janet Heath at 917-4563.