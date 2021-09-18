WINTERVILLE — Students considering Pitt Community College for their higher education needs will soon be able to tour its facilities without ever leaving the comforts of home.
Last month, a camera crew with SeeBoundless Design Studio captured 360-degree video on Pitt’s main campus for GEAR UP NC, a federally-funded initiative to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education, particularly those in economically-distressed and rural areas of North Carolina. The goal is to create virtual reality videos showcasing the state’s public colleges and universities to encourage students to begin exploring and pursuing higher education earlier in their high school careers.
“When the project is completed, people around the world will be able to download GEAR UP NC’s virtual reality app and stand in the middle of Pitt Community College facilities for a unique virtual reality experience,” said PCC Director of Recruiting John Carrere. “I’m hopeful the finished product will offer an immersive look at PCC that leads rural and first-generation students across Pitt County and North Carolina to pursue higher education.”
Carrere said the SeeBoundless crew that visited PCC from Aug. 30-31 shot footage throughout campus, including classrooms, labs, the Charles Coburn Center and Minges-Overton Baseball Complex.
“They filmed streets, sidewalks, building exteriors, our Biotechnology facilities, Automotive Systems Technology shops, greenhouse, Dental Assisting lab, simulation hospital — about 30 places in all,” he said. “Our instructors were kind enough to open their doors during class time to allow the crew to capture the full PCC experience.”
The 360-degree videos created through GEAR UP, which stands for “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs,” can be viewed on personal computers, dedicated head-mounted displays, and smartphones and other mobile devices. The GEAR UP VR mobile app is free and available for download on Apple and Google Play stores.
In addition to reducing the need for in-person campus visits, which will save students and their families time and money, Carrere says he hopes the virtual reality videos appeal to students who many not be considering the community college route for higher education.
“PCC and other North Carolina community colleges are doing a fantastic job of preparing a skilled workforce for our state,” he said. “We offer affordable tuition and fees and programs that lead to rewarding careers.”
The video projects SeeBoundless is working on this fall, which include filming, editing and voiceover recordings, are to be submitted to the iTunes App Store by Dec. 1.
Late-start courses offer chance to enroll this fall
The 2021 Fall Semester is off to a great start at PCC, and several registration opportunities remain for those interested in taking courses this fall.
According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college will begin offering 12-week classes on Monday and eight-week classes starting Oct. 20. All of the courses run until Dec. 17, and while most will take place entirely online, Preast says some have in-person meetings scheduled as well.
“Late-start classes essentially represent a shorter semester for students, but they require an extra measure of self-motivation and vigilance in order to succeed in them,” Preast said. “For individuals who maybe got busy and didn’t register for classes that started in August, I’d say it’s better to start late than never.”
The selection of late-start classes is wide-ranging, everything from American History and Personal Health/Wellness to Medical Law and Ethics and World Religions. While some courses are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.
No matter which classes students choose, Preast said PCC has support services available — like tutoring, personal counseling and academic advising — to help them succeed.
New students interested in taking late start classes are asked to complete a PCC admissions application and submit copies of their official high school transcripts to the college registrar’s office. Current students may register from an approved Student Education Plan or by contacting their success/faculty adviser.
More details and a list of late-start classes PCC is offering this fall can be found on the college’s website at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.
2021 Down East Holiday Show tickets on sale
Tickets to the PCC Foundation’s 2021 Down East Holiday Show are now available for purchase online.
The four-day show, which returns to the Greenville Convention Center after being held online in 2020 due to COVID-19, opens Nov. 4 with a special, adult-only (must be age 18 or older) shopping event. Tickets for opening night, which runs from 5-9 p.m., are $12 per person.
The Holiday Show continues Nov. 5-7. Tickets are $10 per person each day. Children 10 and under will be admitted free, when accompanied by a paying adult. Coupons and multiple-day tickets are not available.
Friday’s show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door each show date. They may also be purchased in advance by visiting the “Tickets” page of the PCC Foundation website, www.pittccfoundation.com.
Each year, the PCC Foundation uses revenue generated by the Down East Holiday Show to provide scholarships to PCC students and to fund a variety of educational activities at the college.
For more details on this year’s show, contact the PCC Foundation at 493-7834.