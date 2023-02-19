Greene County officials and the meat processing company HM Alliance Inc. on Tuesday announced the company’s plans to renovate and operate a facility in the Arba community.
HM Alliance Inc. acquired the former Lakeview Packing Co. facility of approximately 49,000 square feet and 50 acres in the Arba community, according to the announcement from Greene County Economic Development and the Global Transpark Economic Development Region.
HM Alliance is a joint venture of two agriculture companies, Highland USA, a subsidiary of the South Korea-based Highland Group, and Mercator Inc. of Raleigh. HM Alliance will process pork and poultry at the facility, the announcement said.
The plant, located at 602 Lakeview Road southwest of Snow Hill, will process the meat into small pieces in the form of semi-finished products, the announcement said.
The products are to be sold in North America and overseas for business-to-business customers, such as restaurants and hotels.
“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I welcome HM Alliance to Greene County,” Greene County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bennie Health said as part of the announcement.
“HM Alliance will bring new investment and new jobs to our community. I’m grateful for the hard work of all those involved who helped make this happen,” Health said.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Pitt & Greene Electric Membership Corporation and the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region partnered with Greene County Government on the business project.