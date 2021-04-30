Thanks to a recent competition, images of molecular beauty — often seen only by those involved in biochemistry and research — are on display for the general public.
The competition, “Capturing the Art of Science,” was held for the second year by the ECU’s Laser Technologies Application Group — Laser TAG — which promotes new technologies across campus.
Winners of the competition were announced Tuesday at N.C. Museum Natural Sciences at Greenville on Dickinson Avenue. About 20 people gathered in front of the lab and museum in a socially distant ceremony to honor the winning entries.
They will be on display for several weeks inside the museum when it opens later this summer.
“For the past two years, we have hosted the Capturing the Art of Science competition to celebrate the beauty of scientific discovery, and to showcase how new technologies are being used in research at ECU,” said Karen Litwa, assistant professor in the department of anatomy and cell biology, and co-chair of Laser TAG.
Some of the images were taken with the help of powerful microscopes. The winning entry featured an image of stem cells that mimic brains cells, which was captured by Emily Wilson, a recent graduate in anatomy and cell biology, during development for her research on neurons and developmental disorders.
Second-place winner Rohan Parekh, a graduate student in pharmacology and toxicology, captured neurons, cultured from mice, during his research on studying ways of reducing hypertension in adults.
Most of the winners were graduate students in scientific fields of study such as biology and anatomy and cell biology. The contest shows that art sometimes emerges in unexpected places.
“We had criteria of aesthetics, originality and relation to the described science,” said Litwa.
Each category was worth 10 points and judged by a panel including Michael Crane, associate dean of research, marketing and outreach for ECU’s College of Fine Arts and Communication; museum director Emily Jarvis; Sharon Paynter, assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement; Trista Reis Porter, executive director of Greenville Museum of Art; and B.J. Smith, artist at the The Art Lab, a studio for artists adjacent to the museum.
This year’s event was hosted by Laser TAG and the museum along with the N.C. Biotechnology Center and VWR/Avantor, a biotech supply company. Litwa said the museum “is a great example of community partnerships with the university.”
The Museum of Natural Sciences partnered with A Time For Science in February 2020, making the Greenville and Contentnea Creek facilities official branches. The Greenville museum planned to reopen last summer after renovations but plans were derailed by the pandemic.
Both the Greenville and Contentnea Creek locations have been offering limited activities as the pandemic has eased, including Teen Science Cafes that started March 23 in Greenville. Tuesday’s event is the latest sign of life at the facility.
Winners received a gift certificate to the Skullery and a coffee mug with a copy of their art on it.
“Congratulations to all of our winners, your work is amazing, your images are amazing. Keep up the good work,” Litwa said.
Winning submissions can be viewed on the Laser TAG Twitter (@ECLaserTag) and Instagram (lasertag_2020) accounts.
For more information about the museum visit atimeforscience.org and naturalsciences.org.