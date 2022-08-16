The Southwest team from Hewitt, Texas, overcame the Mid-Atlantic team from Delmar, Maryland, 5-4 in extra innings on Monday, but Greenville may be the biggest winner of the Little League Softball World Series.

Crowd noise clamored from Elm Street Park to 14th Street when the first pitch was thrown out at noon for the Series’ championship game — rescheduled from a 7 p.m. slot due to expected thunderstorms. The scene was anything but a typical weekday afternoon in August. The stands at Stallings Stadium were packed to capacity and fans lined the foul line fences to watch the game.


