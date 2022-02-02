Officials with Compute North are gearing up to begin operations in Greenville after the City Council approved rule changes that permit it to operate locally.
The company has job listings for field technicians and a site operations manager for Greenville on its website.
The company also is continuing negotiations to purchase land for the facility, said Uconda Dunn, Greenville-ENC Alliance vice president of business development.
“Once the due diligence is done and they have negotiated with the landowner, they’ll be looking at making an announcement on the site. They are making sure the sites meet their requirements,” Dunn said.
The Greenville City Council modified its city codes last week to adopt rules proposed by the alliance. The changes allow modular data processing facilities and modular data centers to operate in Greenville and unincorporated areas under the city’s planning rules.
The council made a few last-minute adjustments to the rules, including requiring that data processing facilities, which are made up of multiple modular units continuing processing equipment, be located on at least 35 acres of property. The facilities also can’t be within a 2,500-foot radius of a school or residential property.
Dunn said last week the company is making sure the properties it is considering meet the 35-acre requirement. The company had already ruled out any land near schools and residential areas.
“There are still a few more things to do to solidify the property, but the company hopes to begin turning dirt in the spring and operations beginning late in the year,” Dunn said.
Compute North initially tried to locate an 89-unit modular facility in unincorporated Pitt County on property located about a quarter-mile from Belvoir Elementary School.
The effort was immediately opposed by Belvoir parents and individuals living nearby because of concerns that noise generated by the units’ cooling fans would disrupt classes and the area’s rural character. There also are concerns about the amount of electricity the processors will use.
Compute North withdrew the permit application they submitted to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in November.
In December the ENC Alliance, a nonprofit economic development agency that receives financial backing from the city, requested the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission support the text amendments that were presented to council.
The opposition continued into the new year because one of the industrial areas under the city’s planning jurisdiction is near a predominately African American neighborhood and Wellcome Middle School. There also are homes that border Indigreen Corporate Park along Old Creek Road.
Part of the initial opposition grew from the fact that African-Americans and Hispanics make up the majority of residents living near Belvoir school and there was little outreach to those communities until they objected.
Opponents are weighing what their next actions will be.
Dunn said while the alliance cares about the community’s perception of Compute North, last week’s vote was about creating a separate use for modular data processing facilities and data processing centers in the community.
Having these uses will allow recruitment by the alliance in that industry sector, she said.
So far no other data processing facilities have reached out to discuss locating in Greenville, she said.
Several did contact the alliance after Compute North withdrew its county permit application, but the discussions ended when alliance officials explained the withdrawal was a result of community opposition.