Signs opposing a proposed cryptocurrency mining operation near Belvoir Elementary School were posted near the site and in the yards of homes along Belvoir School Road and other locations in October 2021.
A data processing provider that wanted to open a facility in Greenville to mine cryptocurrency has declared bankruptcy in Texas.
Compute North Holdings on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The corporation asked that its case be combined with the bankruptcy filings of 18 limited liability corporations that contained the name “Compute North” or “CN.”
The filing states that Compute North owes from just over $100 million to $500 million in liabilities to at least 200 creditors.
In a declaration that also was filed Thursday, Harold Coulby, Compute North Holdings’ chief financial officer and treasurer, said the company had to file for bankruptcy because one of its primary lenders, Generate Lending, took control of two modular data processing sites and associated bank accounts. Coulby said the takeover disrupted Compute North’s business operations.
The declaration states that Compute North wants to expedite the administration of the Chapter 11 cases.
“Compute North expects to effectuate either a reorganization of its business resulting in a scaled-down organization focusing on ownership and project management of certain facilities or a sale of Compute North’s facilities as a going concern,” the declaration said.
“Compute North will be filing a sale motion which seeks approval to commence a sale process to market and sell Compute North’s assets.”
The declaration also cites the volatility of energy prices and the decline of bitcoin prices as contributing to the bankruptcy filings.
Last October Compute North tried to obtain a permit to operate an 89-unit modular data processing facility near Belvoir Elementary School.
Nearby residents immediately began protesting because of concerns that noise generated by the facility would distract students and disturb nearby neighborhoods, which were predominantly African-American and Latino.
After the Pitt County Board of Commissioners postponed a public hearing of Compute North’s permit request so both sides could submit information about the possible noise generated by the site, Compute North withdrew its permit request.
Compute North approached the City of Greenville about modifying its city code to permit it to operate in the city limits and areas immediately outside the city that are under city zoning rules.
The Greenville City Council voted in January to adopt the changes allowing modular data processing facilities and centers in the city despite citizen protests over concerns about noise, energy consumption and environmental harm.
In May Compute North announced it was pausing the Greenville project because of the uncertainty involving energy prices.
Compute North did not respond to requests on Friday for comment.