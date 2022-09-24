Compute North sign

Signs opposing a proposed cryptocurrency mining operation near Belvoir Elementary School were posted near the site and in the yards of homes along Belvoir School Road and other locations in October 2021.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

A data processing provider that wanted to open a facility in Greenville to mine cryptocurrency has declared bankruptcy in Texas.

Compute North Holdings on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The corporation asked that its case be combined with the bankruptcy filings of 18 limited liability corporations that contained the name “Compute North” or “CN.”


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.