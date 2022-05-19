A firm that supports cryptocurrency says uncertainty around energy costs have led them to pause development of a data processing facility in Greenville.
Compute North announced Thursday that they decided to pause the plan to develop a facility in light of unknown energy costs.
"Based on legislative and regulatory actions that may impact the cost of energy in North Carolina, Compute North made the decision in early April to pause development plans in Greenville," a statement from Compute North said. "We appreciate the engagement and support from the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission and expect to continue our dialogue with community representatives and state legislators."
Compute North did not attach a timeline to when they'd resume development.
Greenville City Council in January voted 4-2 in support of allowing two types of data processing facilities - centers where the equipment is stored in buildings and a modular facilities where the equipment is stored in modular units similar to shipping containers.
Those amendments sparked pushback from the community on account of energy used by the facilities and because of constant noise generated by their cooling systems.
On May 12, opponents to the cryptocurrency mining facilities called on City Council to place a moratorium on the ruling to allow them to operate in the community.