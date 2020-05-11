The number of new COVID 19 cases grew by at least nine in Pitt County since Friday, as some state leaders are seeking clarification on a religious gatherings and the White House is calling for widespread testing at nursing homes.
The Pitt County Health Department on Monday reported the total of virus cases confirmed in the area since the first case in March had risen from 158 on Friday to 167. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 169 cases in Pitt County.
The county has seen about 3.5 new cases on average since Thursday. Statewide, the number of new cases passed the 15,000 mark to 15,045, an increase of 281 since Sunday. There are 550 deaths, including 279 at nursing facilities.
Two deaths were reported Monday at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, where 47 positive COVID-19 cases and two other deaths from the virus have now been reported. Residents in nursing homes now account for about half of the state's coronavirus-related deaths.
The virus has largely spared Pitt County facilities, although a resident and two staff members at Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center became tested positive early this month and saw mild symptoms.
Cypress Glen Retirement in Greenville, one of the area's largest retirement communities, has been on lockdown since March. On Friday, administrators worked with city officials and families to provide residents with a pre-mother's day parade.
The car parade starting at 4 p.m. and included more than 130 vehicles including Greenville's Jolly Trolly. Mayor P.J. Connelly also participated in the parade, which was closed to the public.
With deaths mounting at the nation's nursing homes, the White House on Monday strongly recommended to governors that all residents and staff at such facilities be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks, the Associated Press reported.
Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call that it’s the federal government’s strong recommendation that such testing be done.
“We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff,” added Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press.
More than 26,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus at the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an AP tally based on state health departments and media reports. That is about a third of all 76,000 deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.
The recommendation comes as leaders in North Carolina are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to clarify or remove a portion of his executive order that limits how religious services can convene under his eased stay-at-home rules for COVID-19.
Cooper's health and human services secretary said on Monday that state lawyers and others are taking a second look at the language designed to provide an exception to the continued ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
The governor's order said the permitted worship services “shall take place outdoors unless impossible." While 18 Republican state senators wrote the Democratic governor thanking him for allowing worship services to proceed, they said faith leaders were worried about what “impossible” meant. Outdoor services could be impossible due to bad weather, the lack of suitable outdoor space or potential damage to equipment, they said.
Clairification is necessary so that faith organizations can plan “without fear of potential criminal penalties if they don’t reach the correct interpretation of 'impossible,'” the senators wrote.
The 12-member executive committee of the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association went further, asking Cooper to simply allow indoor church services, saying the modified order's restrictions and guidelines for churches should be no more severe as those for retailers. Most businesses can open now as long as they limit customer occupancy, usually to 50 percent of what the fire code allows.
The order's wording “creates interpretation and enforcement issues for law enforcement,” according to the resolution dated Friday and first reported by the North State Journal.
DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said retailers and churches were being treated differently because there's a higher risk of spreading the virus when people are indoors and sitting down. The first phase of Cooper's three-phase plan to ease restrictions that began in March is designed to promote low-risk activities, such as walking around in a store or going outdoors. The latest order also encourages social distancing and wearing face masks.