Downtown business owners at a city forum shared continuing concerns that Greenville’s new parking rules will drive away customers.
About two dozen people attended the session held at Greenville City Hall on Tuesday because city parking enforcement will begin issuing warning citations in the downtown area starting April 1. Actual citations will be issued starting May 1.
Business owners said they are struggling to explain the new rules to their customers, especially people who live outside Greenville. Several said customers have already said they won’t shop or dine downtown because of the confusion.
The rollout of the parking plan has been confusing for people, a speaker said. Customers have said the parking information signs are also difficult to use because they are too tall and the print is too small.
The speaker said a parking sign also is stationed next to a private parking lot, leading people to believe they can park at the location. He said several people have had their vehicles booted because of the error.
The new parking rules are enforced 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Corey Barrett, the city’s special events liaison.
People using either on-street or surface lot parking will get two hours of free parking. Afterward, surface lot users can continue parking for 75 cents an hour up to 7 p.m. On-street users can pay 75 cents to remain for one more hour. They must then move or face a citation.
Motorists can use the Passport app, available in Apple and Android stores, to sign in to park. They also can pay at kiosks that are being installed.
On-street parking in the area of the Pitt County Courthouse, between First and Third streets and Washington and Cotanche streets will be free. There are no restrictions on who can park there, said Corey Barrett, the city’s special events liaison.
There is no charge for weekend parking. People who live and work downtown have to purchase parking permits.
Employment leasing will allow employees and business owners to park in surface lots, with the exception of the Fourth Street Parking Deck. The permit must be displayed while in use. The cost is $240 a year or $120 for six months.
Reserved parking for people living in the downtown area assigns an individual a space near their residence. The cost is $840 a year, or $420 for six months.
Unreserved space parking, which allows residents unlimited use of surface lots but doesn’t guarantee a space, and excludes the parking deck, is $600 annually or $300 for six months.
One business owner asked if employment parking permits apply to on-street parking. Barrett said no, they would still have to pay the 75-cent fee.
Barrett said the parking deck also is undergoing changes. People will no longer pay at a kiosk. Instead, they will receive a ticket when they enter the deck and pay when they exit.
Responding to questions, Barrett said once someone is logged into the app, they cannot log out if time is still on the meter. That means if someone logged in for the two-hour free period, they cannot log out after an hour to use the remaining free hour at another time during the day.
Also, people only get one two-hour free period in a 24-hour cycle, Barrett said.
Doug Rifenburg with 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom said customers have told him they won’t return to the restaurant because of the confusion over the parking. He also expressed concerns that once citations are issued, the social media backlash will further alienate customers.
He said downtown businesses can’t afford to lose customers who occasionally come into town for events like ECU football and decide to go somewhere else because they are put off by a parking fee. Every customer lost is revenue lost, Rifenburg said.
Andrew Schmidt, Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO, said hotel owners need education about the new parking rules so they can guide their guests. Barrett said he would meet with the hotel group to review the rules.
“My biggest concern is the education and making sure everybody understands how this works,” Schmidt said. “There was a comment made that someone said they were turned off and didn’t know how to park and weren’t going to come back again. People do get frustrated.”
The city and business owners must be very specific in explaining how the system works so people understand the process and continue visiting downtown, Schmidt said.
“The idea is we have to educate the customers about what is happening, well, we’ve got to get that opportunity,” Rifenburg said. “Some people who decide we’re not going downtown because of parking, we’re never going to know and we are going to lose out on those customers for good.”
Based on business feedback, the city added the on-street payment kiosks for people who didn’t want to download the Parking Pass app, Barrett said. The kiosks are located at Chico’s parking lot at Reade Circle, near Sup Dogs at Fifth and Reade streets, the Roses parking lot at Evans and Fourth streets, Five Points parking lot at Fifth and Evans streets and along the 300-400 block of Reade Circle.
People also have the option of logging in at park.PassportParking.com or by calling 417-2554, Barrett said.
People need to log in, even if they think they’ll be parked for less than two hours, Barrett said, because parking enforcement officers won’t know how long a car has been parked unless they are logged in. A person will receive a citation for not being logged in.
The app will notify people when their session is nearing completion, Barrett said. People parking in surface lots then have the option of extending their session. People parking on the street must move if they’ve used their three hours.
Barnett said one benefit of the Passport app is a person who parks overnight in a surface parking lot doesn’t have to scramble to move their vehicle at 7 a.m. in the morning. They can log in to the app at home and start a new parking period, Barnett said.