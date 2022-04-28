The Concert on the Common series is returning today to the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common.
Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will headline the first show at 6 p.m. at the park, 105 E. First Street. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages.
“Our concert series has grown every year and we’re excited to be working with the city to bring live free entertainment back to the Town Common,” said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media, the radio station group that presents the series each year. “Our lineup this year is full of bands that have been requested and favorites from years past”.
All shows are scheduled for Thursday nights beginning at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Upcoming shows include:
May 12: Chicago Rewired (Chicago Tribute band)
May 26: The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard
June 9: On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
June 23: Trial By Fire (Journey Tribute Band)
The Junior League of Greenville will use adult beverages sale to support a variety of causes. The first concert coincides with the league’s Little Black Dress initiative. All week long members are raising money and sponsors are wearing shirts across town that says ‘This Shirt Feeds Greenville’.
No coolers are allowed in the park and there is no parking behind the amphitheater without a permit. The audience is encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating as there is no permanent seating at the amphitheater.
“We love doing this for the city," said Hinton. “It’s a great family event in a great setting so we expect another big year for our concert series.”
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected in the area during the show, according to the National Weather Service.