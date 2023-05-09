On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will headline the first show in the popular Concert on the Common series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, organizers announced.

The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It is the first of six free Thursday shows this spring and summer being presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.