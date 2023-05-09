THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Greene County in eastern North Carolina...
Central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 800 PM EDT.
* At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bruce, or 10
miles south of Tarboro, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Winterville, Bell Arthur, House, Bruce, Roundtree, East
Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen
Stadium, Simpson and Falkland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Greene,
northeastern Lenoir, northwestern Craven and south central Pitt
Counties through 800 PM EDT...
At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ayden, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Winterville, Ayden, Grifton, Vanceboro, Calico, Fort
Barnwell, Graingers, Ormondsville, Roundtree and Gardnerville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for
eastern North Carolina.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will headline the first show in the popular Concert on the Common series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, organizers announced.
The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It is the first of six free Thursday shows this spring and summer being presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media.
On the Border was named the No. 1 Eagles tribute band in the U.S. when they appeared on the AXS TV program, The World’s Best Tribute Bands, a news release from Inner Banks Media said.
The show will feature songs from the Eagles and Joe Walsh catalog of rock hits from the 70s through the 2000s, including favorites like Hotel California, Take It Easy, Heartache Tonight, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Rocky Mountain Way and many more.
“We are extremely excited to have On The Border back for the fourth consecutive year,” said IBX Media President Henry Hinton. “This has traditionally been our biggest show and to kick off the season with them is special. Everyone loves The Eagles and these guys sound just like the original band”.
Food trucks will be line First Street and the Greenville Junior League will sell beer and wine, Hinton said. Coolers are not allowed, but pets are welcome.
Street parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of Fourth and Cotanche Streets.
A rainy forecast delayed the original start date of the fourth Concert on the Common series. Motown Legacy Review was scheduled to open the series on April 27 but the show had to be postponed
The series is expanded to six shows this year. Other bands scheduled include:
May 25: The Band of Oz
June 8: Landslide — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
June 22: Motown Legacy Revue
June 29: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
July 13: Tuesday’s Gone — A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd
Inner Banks Media which owns and operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 94.1 & 102.7 and 96.3 WRHT. The City of Greenville and Greenville Junior League are co-sponsors of the event.