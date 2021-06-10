Inner Banks Media is set to kick off its Concert on the Common tonight after rain stopped the first show last week.
The band Night Years is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The concert is free and food trucks and beer and wine stations available.
Last year’s concerts were scheduled but had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Embers, scheduled to open the series last week, have been rescheduled for July 14.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday was calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation was 50 percent.
Raleigh based Night Years plays Top 40, classic hits and oldies. The party band Liquid Pleasure is set to perform June 17.
Beer sales through The Junior League of Greenville will support its community projects.
Inner Banks Media of Greenville operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 96.3 WRHT in Morehead City and WNBU in New Bern.