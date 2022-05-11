A free outdoor concert will raise money to help four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce staff members who were badly injured in a wreck.
Donations will be accepted at Thursday’s Concert on the Common to help staffers Trent McGee, Kimber Stone, Aileen Peacock and Lauren Phillips with expenses associated with the April 27 crash on Memorial Drive.
The show will feature Chicago Rewired at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
“Some people were asking where they could bring a check and I thought this would be a good gathering point,” said Henry Hinton of Inner Banks Media, which puts on the concert series with Greenville Recreation and Parks. “The concerts are free, and since we’re not asking anyone to pay for the concert experience, we thought maybe they would be willing to donate some funds for the families.”
Checks should be made out to Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund. The donations are tax-deductible because the fund is being managed by the Community Foundation of ENC, Hinton said. The money will be divided between the four to be used for everything from medical expenses to child care costs.
Hinton said he wanted to help the chamber members since he learned about the accident. McGee, the chamber’s president and CEO, was a longtime cohost with Hinton on The Talk of Town morning show.
According to a chamber spokesman, one member of the team remains hospitalized and the other three are recuperating from their injuries at home.
Their vehicle was struck head-on by a Dodge pickup truck which moments earlier had sideswiped a Chevy pickup truck. The pickup driver was charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center.
“These guys are headed for some rocky days ahead. Money is not always the solution to everything, but if we can help them get through the next few months, I think that is the whole goal here,” Hinton said. “Greenville never fails. Wherever we ask people to help people in Greenville they are very philanthropic. We live in a community where everybody still cares for each other. It doesn’t surprise me to see the donations that are coming in.”
Along with the band, the Greenville Junior League will serve adult beverages on-site and several food trucks will line First Street.
No coolers are allowed in the park and there is no parking behind the amphitheater without a permit. The audience is encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
“Don’t miss this band,” said Hinton. “The tribute bands have gotten really good and this one will be one of the best.”