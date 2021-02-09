Greenville City Council authorized staff to begin condemnation proceedings to acquire property for Wildwood Park, but had to recuse one of its members before the vote was taken during its Monday meeting.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer was recused because he works at the Graham, Nuckolls, Conner Law Firm, which is representing the city in the condemnation matter.
“I want to avoid any appearance of a conflict. I spoke to city attorney (Emanuel) McGirt about it multiple times,” Meyerhoeffer said.
He is not working on the condemnation case but believes recusing himself is “the right thing to do, just to be safe.”
Council voted 4-0 to recuse Meyerhoeffer. Councilwoman Rose Glover was excused from Monday’s meeting and Meyerhoeffer didn’t vote.
Council originally voted to purchase the 21.66 acres of property located on the eastern side of Greenville Boulevard, immediately north of the Tar River, as part of a deal to construct a new park in the area.
The city agreed to pay $20,000 for the acreage owned by the heirs of Rosa B. Wilson.
Officials negotiated with the individual who was paying tax on the property, McGirt said.
“The heir paying taxes on property, we thought had authority to convey the property but that person did not,” McGirt said. There are 12 other heirs, he said.
“We are still going to contact all the heirs and see if we can settle it, but if we can’t settle it the city can acquire this parcel through condemnation,” McGirt said.
Reaching out to the other heirs is part of the condemnation process, he said.
“It’s kind of unrealistic to think that 12 heirs will agree to the price of the park property in this case,” McGirt said.
Condemnation will allow the city to acquire the property, which is located in a floodplain, in an efficient manner, he said. Money will be deposited in an account to pay the owners if the condemnation is approved. The parcel’s current tax value is $21,000.
Councilman Rick Smiley made a motion to approve the resolution authorizing the condemnation proceedings and Councilwoman Monica Daniels seconded. Councilmen Will Bell and William Litchfield joined Smiley and Daniels in approving the resolution.
The City Council also unanimously approved amendments to the city’s 2020-21 budget that restored $9.9 million in revenue to the general fund, vehicle replacement fund, facilities improvement and public works and $1,000 to the Convention and Visitors Authority.
An additional $1.64 million also was added to the city’s housing budget to be used for coronavirus relief programs and activities.
GUC/Bethel merger
The merger of the Town of Bethel’s water and sewer systems with Greenville Utilities Commission should happen on July 1, GUC’s general manager told the Greenville City Council on Monday.
General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon and Chief Administrative Officer Chris Padgett discussed efforts to help the Town of Bethel update its water and sewer systems and reduce costs during the council’s workshop session.
“We are coming to the point where we are going to need some decisions from city council,” Cannon said.
Because GUC operates for the benefit of the residents of Greenville, and any acquisitions must benefit Greenville’s residents, the city council must approve the project, he said.
GUC has been the wholesale provider of Bethel’s water and wastewater treatment for a number of years. So when the town was faced with infrastructure problems and rising rates, the Local Government Commission and the state treasurer asked GUC to consider taking over the town’s system, Padgett said.
Last year Bethel received a $4.5 million grant to access and make improvements to its water and sewer systems. GUC and Bethel reached an agreement in which GUC began the management and maintenance of Bethel’s systems.
The next phase involves finalizing the transfer of Bethel’s systems to GUC, Cannon said. He anticipates the agreement will be brought to the city council, Bethel’s Board of Commissioners, GUC’s board and the Local Government Commission for approval.
If the four entities sign off on the agreement, Bethel and GUC will finalize the transfer of customers.
Cannon said there also is a plan to refinance the remaining $3.5 million of nearly $7.3 million in bonds Bethel obtained.
The refinancing will save Bethel $650,000 and will allow the bond to be paid off in 20 years. Currently, two of the bonds are scheduled for repayment in 2052.
The average Bethel customer pays $106 a month for water and sewer, Cannon said. Once they become GUC customers, they’ll pay about $84 a month. The amount includes a surcharge to pay off its remaining debt.
There are discussions underway to see if Bethel could qualify for additional grants that would pay off some of its debt and reduce its surcharge and total payment, he said.
Bethel has 750 water and sewer customer connections, Padgett said. It has 12 miles of water mains and 12.5 miles of sewer gravity and pressure mains and four wastewater pumping systems.
Padgett said 1,500 linear feet of galvanized pipes need to be replaced along with 5,100 linear feet of 6-foot water main along U.S. 64 Alternate. All 750 water meters need to be replaced.
Two wastewater pumping stations need to be replaced and 118 manholes need repairs to keep rainwater from infiltrating the sewer lines and increasing the amount of liquid treated by GUC, he said.
Engineers estimate all the repairs can be fully funded with the remaining $4.4 million in state grants, Padgett said.