A group of business, faith and political leaders on Saturday will lead an open event intended to connect men with the resources they need to be better fathers and build a better community.
The Fathers and Men Conference will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon at Philippi Church of Christ, 3760 Philippi Drive. Hosted by Churches Outreach Network of Greenville, the event is aimed at uplifting the role of men in community growth.
"Women and children are cheated when men do not take their proper place in the family," said the Rev. Rodney Coles, director of Churches Outreach Network. "In fact, the whole community is shortchanged to whatever degree men are not fully engaged in contributing their share, which could be great if tapped into. We can achieve that when we bind men to adequate resources."
Building and maintaining any safe and successful community requires the participation and contributions of all its citizens, Coles said. No person can be considered unnecessary or expendable in the effort to move communities forward.
He said Saturday's gathering features highly accomplished and successful leaders who have a record of inspiring and directing men to pathways of success at a time when they face particularly challenging obstacles to advancement. Guest speakers at the conference include:
- Clark Stallings of Hope of Glory Ministries.
- Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount III.
- Pitt County business leader and humanitarian Tom Kulikowski.
- Reginald Speight, a Farmville native and District Director for U.S. 1st Congressional District Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
- Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon.
- Entrepreneur and leadership development expert Ryan Ray of Garner.
- Apostle Tommy Quick, developer of an award-winning mentorship program for at-risk boys and recipient of the South Carolina NAACP Humanitarian of the Year Award.
- Dennis Gaddy, founder of the nonprofit Community Success Initiative and member of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's Statewide Reentry Collaborative.
- Calvin Ellison of Grifton, a former N.C. Dept. of Corrections officer, church pastor, publishing entrepreneur and mentorship program founder for at-risk young men and women.
- Robert Williams, a successful Pitt County entrepreneur and marketing expert.
About 60 people have registered to attend the event so far and will have a chance to hear presentations and interact with the speakers in person. Apostle Quick and Dr. Ellison will give webinar presentations.
"When men are separated from their roles in the family and community structure, they lose sight of what it means to be an active father and family and community sustainer," Coles said.
"At a time when communities here and nationwide are competing to recover and grow, we must apply all available resources to keep men pointed toward success and remind them they have value and are needed. Communities that leave them out of the equation will not grow to their full potential. We simply cannot afford to allow that to happen."
Registration is still open for the event. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-father-and-men-conference-tickets-148708287491.