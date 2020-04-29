AYDEN — A church built in 1891 burned overnight on Tuesday but its small congregation plans to continue worshiping as they have for generations.
Pleasant Plain United Holy Church, a small white wooden sanctuary that sat at the corner of Pleasant Plain Road and Jacksontown Road for 139 years, was still burning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Members of the 30 member congregation stopped throughout the day, said Scottie Rodgers, pastor for almost 25 years.
Rodgers lives in Wilson and received the call that the church was on fire about 12:30 a.m. He stayed until 3:30 a.m. and returned later that morning. The building and its treasured stained glass windows were gone.
“I began to feel it was it something that I’ve done wrong? Just began to question why at this time? We’ve got so much already going on, this pandemic is going on, now we’re out of church, we don’t have a church place to worship, really worship now, you begin to think what’s next? What do I need to do? Where do we go from here?” Rodgers asked.
Church will continue, Rodgers said. The church trustees will talk today about how to continue services. The congregation will participate in a conference call to decide what to do next, he said.
“We’re gonna continue on. This is the lord’s church and we’re gonna continue on,” Rodgers said.
Youth Pastor, church elder and fourth-generation member Chenita Dail-McDowell said she was in disbelief when her mother called to tell her. After another member called shock began to set in.
“We never expected fire to be the reason that we have to rebuild,” she said. “We expected that we would have growth in the church or that money would be available for us to (expand), not for fire.”
Her great-grandmother was a member of the church for over 62 years, her grandmother was a member for 75 years, her mother for 63 years and she has been a member for 44 years.
The stained glassed windows remembered members of the church who had died, she said.
“So the building may be destroyed but we’re not destroyed. There’s still hope. We still trust in God, and we’re still looking for greater,” Dail-McDowell said.
She traveled from Durham to attend church on Sundays, she said.
“This is home, this is my home church. With that being said, it’s devastating to me. This is where I got baptized, this is where I got saved, this is where I sang in a choir, this is where I learned who God was, this is where I preached my initial sermon in 2015,” Dail-McDowell said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Dail-McDowell said. An investigation is ongoing.