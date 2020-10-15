The doctor who is seeking re-election to the 3rd Congressional District next month said he will focus his energy on the health of the nation if he makes it back to the House.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a urologist and surgeon, is vying for his first full term in the seat he won after the death of longtime Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. The Republican from Greenville faces a challenge from Democrat Daryl Farrow, a navy veteran and businessman from Trenton.
The 3rd District includes parts of Greenville and Pitt County and 16 other counties from Jacksonville to the Virginia border. Repeated attempts to reach Farrow by phone and through Democratic party contacts for this story were not successful. Election Day is Nov. 3; early voting starts today.
Murphy, also a member of the East Carolina University School of Medicine faculty and a former Chief of Staff of Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, said he still practices medicine a couple of days a month.
“Given my unique position as a physician in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been very active in trying to help with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of our nation,” Murphy said during a telephone interview in September. “The health of the nation and the health of the economy are very closely intertwined. I have a unique perspective being able to help move the needle on both of those as our nation tries to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
He is working to bring more jobs to eastern North Carolina and is interested in keeping cities safe, he said. “We’ve seen a lot of metropolitan areas in predominately Democratic cities that have been burned, and rioters have produced an environment that is not safe. People just want to have a safe existence.”
He said he supports working toward racial unity.
“We need to have a sense of equality and a sense of understanding,” he said. “We don’t need people attacking someone on either side because of their race. We need greater understanding. We need to see the world as Americans, rather than a particular race, or particular creed or color.”
Murphy’s comments came before a Twitter post made during the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate that critics said was racially insensitive. He tweeted U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee only “for her color and her race.”
The congressman said during his September interview that he has tried as a House member, a physician and “as a person” to reach across racial barriers.
“I’ve done this from day one. Just as Martin Luther King Jr. said, the way I treat people — I base things on the character of their heart, rather than the color of their skin,” Murphy said. “That is a mantra I truly believe and I try to live.”
He said he has “spent 35 years traveling abroad taking care of people that don’t look like me,” as a medical missionary, leading different groups overseas and in the United States. In 2010, he led a group of 17 people from Greenville to Haiti after a devastating earthquake. He has also traveled to India, many parts of Africa and Nicaragua.
“I am very blessed,” he said. “I carry a key to the rest of the world — a scalpel. I operate on people across the globe. No matter our skin color, no matter our nationality, no matter what our religious preference is, we all fight the same diseases. That is a very unifying concept — no matter what the color of someone’s skin, when you make an incision, they still bleed red.
“If people would realize we are all one body, in my opinion, in Christ, in the world, that is how we serve one another. I’ve been very blessed to be able to be a physician and surgeon to help people around the globe. I really believe we are just passing through our existence here on earth for a greater eternal existence.”
Murphy said when he was a teenager, he was an old soul. Now at 57, he is young at heart, attributing it to not taking life too seriously.
“I always try to find humor in everything. I think humor is a very common language and it is a way to break down barriers,” he said. “I try to use that as a translator to help me in my personal relations.”