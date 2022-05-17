Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 9:08 pm
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly shares cold drinks with election volunteers at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 17.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly won re-election over challenger Elizabeth Liles in the Greenville City Council election that saw several incumbents hold on to their seats.
The election also saw former council member Marion Blackburn retake her District 3 seat.
Connelly defeated Liles 6,680 votes to 3,298 votes with 29 of 29 precincts reporting in complete but unofficial totals.
Incumbent Monica Daniels defeated challenger William Shiver in District 1 with 734 votes to 523 votes.
Incumbent Rose Glover defeated challenger Tonya Foreman 854 votes to 751 votes in District 2.
In District 4, incumbent Rick Smiley defeated challenger Robert McCarthy 1,408 votes to 985 votes.
In the race for the open District 3 seat, Blackburn defeated Nathan Cohen in a tight race 828 votes to 789 votes.
Will Bell, the former District 3 councilman, won the at-large seat against a last-minute write-in effort by Sherry Broussard 7,066 votes to 704 votes. Brian Meyehoeffer did not seek re-election.
Les Robinson, who was unopposed, won the District 5 seat that was vacated by Will Litchfield. He received 1,988 votes to 64 write-in votes.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.