The Board of Education on Monday rejected a move to allow open enrollment at all of the county’s traditional high schools.
By a vote of 7-2, the school board approved a list of 25 open enrollment schools that excludes D.H. Conley High School. District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest voted against the measure.
Forrest initially proposed that the board approve the list of open enrollment schools recommended by Superintendent Ethan Lenker but with the addition of Conley.
Forbes agreed.
“If we put D.H. Conley on the list at least we have got all (high) schools are being treated the same,” he said. “They’re all included even though there are going to be different seats available at any of the schools.”
Lenker said that Conley, which has an enrollment of about 1,600 students, might be able to accommodate a few additional students applying through open enrollment for next year.
“But I don’t know about next year or the year after,” he said. “Then you’re talking brothers and sisters (not attending the same school).
“Is that something we want to do every year, considering the fact of where we are plus the number of houses built between Chicod, up through Wintergreen out to G.R. Whitfield?”
The superintendent pointed out that except for Whitfield in Grimesland, there are no open enrollment schools in the Conley attendance area, which also includes Chicod, Hope and Wintergreen schools.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said that if the board opted to add Conley to the open enrollment list when it is near capacity she would question whether other schools, such as Hope and E.B. Aycock middle schools, also should be added.
Lenker said Hope had no space to accommodate additional students.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes questioned how many additional students could be accommodated at South Central High School, which has an enrollment that is slightly higher than Conley’s.
Lenker said South Central’s corridors, in addition to core areas such as the cafeteria and media center, are built for a school with an enrollment as high as 2,000, while those areas at Conley are built for a school with an enrollment of 1,000 to 1,400.
Schools approved for open enrollment for the next school year are almost identical to those on the list last year. The only change is that open enrollment at Stokes School will be limited to grades five through eight.
Other schools on the list are: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Eastern, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Pactolus schools.
Also on Monday, the board:
- Approved a proposal to spend about $150,000 to buy a 6,000-square-foot, 2009-model modular complex for Creekside Elementary School. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the board last week that the addition would allow the school district to eliminate three 1966-model units and a 1972 model that are currently in use at the school.
- Approved a summer program plan that would provide 18 hours of additional instruction for students in grades three through 12 who need to retake end-of-grade tests in June. While standardized testing was waived in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the previous testing waiver expired in July. Mandatory standardized testing resumed in December with end-of-course and Career and Technical Education tests.
- Recognized this week National School Counseling Week, next week as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week and February as Career and Technical Education Month.