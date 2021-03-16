An abandoned home in west Greenville must be repaired or demolished, the Greenville City Council decided on Monday.
Council members voted unanimously to give the owners of the house at 300 Clairmont Circle 90 days to repair or demolish the structure, or the city will demolish it and place a lien on the property to recoup the costs.
The house has been vacant since 2014 and Greenville Utilities Commission cut services to the building four years ago. The owners owe about $1,300 in delinquent taxes.
The council held a hearing on the issue on Thursday. Because the meeting was held remotely, the public was given an extra 24 hours to weigh in on the matter. No comments were received in that time period.
During Thursday’s meeting, Assistant Director of Planning and Development Services Les Everett said that demolition will cost about $10,000 if asbestos abatement is needed.
Rose Glover, who serves as the council’s mayor pro tem, noted that the house has become popular with feral cats. Members of the community have reported seeing vagrants in the area of the home.
This could be the first in a series of nuisance property demolitions, a practice that was common to Greenville in the 2000s and 2010s. During that time period, between 25-27 homes were demolished according to Everett. Staff is researching abandoned sites that may require demolition, information which will be brought before the council in the coming months.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of annexing 6.4 acres of Davenport Farms at Emerald Point.
The council’s next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on April 5.