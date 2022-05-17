Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly handily won a third term on Tuesday, defeating challenger Elizabeth Liles 6,680 votes to 3,298 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.
Former city councilwoman Marion Blackburn won a close contest for the open District 3 seat, defeating Board of Adjustment member Nathan Cohen, 828 votes to 789 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Connelly received nearly 67 percent of votes cast in the mayoral election.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of progress taking place over the last four years,” he said. “I think the citizens are happy with the direction we’re in and I appreciate they are giving me another opportunity to serve another term.”
Connelly believes the council should continue following its path of the last four years, which he said has improved the city’s infrastructure and public safety along with focusing on economic development and improving Greenville’s entertainment options.
“I think COVID-19 really pushed us back with some of those entertainment options due to all the restrictions ... now that it seems like we are a better place it is time for the council to make sure Greenville is a fun place to live.”
Connelly also wants to continue working with private developers to provide affordable housing options in the city, he said.
Blackburn said her win shows people are ready for a change.
“People are ready for transparency in city government. They are ready for their voice to be restored. I am very grateful they put their trust in me to do that,” Blackburn said. Being a voice for the people was the foundation of her campaign, she said.
“As a member of council I will do my best to speak for people who otherwise don’t have a say in the decisions that affect our entire community,” she said.
Connelly led incumbent council members Rose Glover, Rick Smiley and Monica Daniels in their return to city council, with each defeating a challenger.
In District 1, Daniels defeated challenger William C. Shiver 777 to 567 votes.
In District 2, the council’s longest-serving member Glover returned for a 12th term, defeating CAREE founder Tonya Foreman 854 to 751 votes.
In District 4, Smiley defeated challenger Robert McCarthy 1,408 to 985 votes.
“My opponent got 40 percent of the vote and that’s certainly a fine showing,” Smiley said. “I think he did well for himself and that it is a reminder that an election win is an opportunity to continue serving all of your constituents, and if 40 percent didn’t vote for you, (you) have to figure out what they need that you are not giving them.”
Smiley said he’ll spend the next 18 months asking questions and listening to the responses.
“When you are running for office you spend a lot of time telling people what you think and what you want to do,” he said. “After you win it’s time to listen a lot to see what people hope to see now.”
Will Bell, who stepped away from the District 3 race to run for the council’s At-large seat, received 7,066 votes, with 704 votes cast for write-in candidates. The Pitt County elections board will announce the names of the write-in candidates when those ballots are counted. Sherry Broussard, a retired educator, launched a last-minute write-in effort for the at-large seat.
Les Robinson, a city Planning and Zoning Commission member, received 1,988 votes in the District 5 race. He was unopposed, but 64 write-in ballots were cast.
Pitt County had 21,399 ballots out of 116,321 registered voters cast in the election.
A breakout for the number of ballots cast in the council election wasn’t available Tuesday.
The election results won’t be finalized until the county election canvass is completed on May 27 and the state Board of Election finalizes the results on June 9.