Despite a global pandemic that cost lives, closed businesses and cancelled sporting events, the City of Greenville saw local industries and businesses announce expansions and completed infrastructure projects, Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
Connelly gave a rundown of the community’s economic highlights in a State of the City address held Tuesday during the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s first Power Luncheon of 2021.
“Often throughout 2020 it was hard to look at the things around us because we were so consumed with the right now, with COVID and health changes and priorities related to business,” chamber President Kate Teel said. “It’s great to be able to recap what our city was able to accomplish in the midst of a pandemic and truly remarkable work by city staff and council’s leadership.”
“I always tell people how proud I am to be the mayor of the City of Greenville and I’m sure there’s never been a time when I’ve been more proud,” Connelly said. “Despite the challenges of 2020, Greenville was able to continue to solidify itself as the economic, medical and education hub of eastern North Carolina.”
The year 2020 started with the city council committed to continuing its goal of “creating a vibrant, healthy, caring, innovative and inclusive community,” Connelly said.
The council funded two job creation grants, approved construction of a new beach volleyball facility and approved a contract to build affordable houses in west Greenville.
It also was announced that Elm Street Park would be the home for the Little League Softball World Series
“Then COVID 19 changed everything,” Connelly said.
East Carolina University sent its students home to take classes online, businesses closed and the city braced for a projected $18 million loss in revenue. The softball world series was canceled.
Despite the setbacks, “Greenville has actually fared much better than anticipated,” Connelly said.
Development numbers have increased, he said, and revenue was up by 39 percent. Local builders reported a 15 percent increase in new home sales in 2020. Updater, an online company that helps people move, reported Greenville was the No. 1 city per capita for inbound moves.
An expected loss in sales tax revenue didn’t occur.
With more people staying home because of the pandemic, the city’s property crime rate dropped 9 percent, robberies dropped 22 percent, violent crime was down 10 percent (Connelly didn’t mention that homicides increased from five in 2019 to 13 in 2020, with two ruled as self-defense).
The $33 million Town Creek Culvert project was completed, improving drainage in the downtown area along with adding an “environmentally friendly” streetscape.
Connelly said 2021 continues with positive announcements.
On Jan. 14 the city signed an agreement with MetroNet to allow the company to install a fiber optic network to provide internet, television and phone service in the city.
“One of the most frequent requests we received as a city is the desire for another option for internet and cable service,” Connelly said. “This provides that.”
When asked later if MetroNet would expand beyond Greenville, Connelly said he believes the company has plans to look at surrounding areas in the future.
The city expects to break ground in February on the first phase of Wildwood Park construction. A parking lot with driveway for kayak drop offs, beach access, a floating dock, camping platform and a primitive trail around the park’s pond are planned, Connelly said.
March will see the city start its $1.24 million street resurfacing project.
Connelly said the city is also hopeful that the first of four announced downtown hotel developments will break ground in April: Greenville Ventures’ proposed 90-room hotel on the Evans Street parcel called the Hammock Lot.
The city also is moving forward with its Transportation Access, Safety and Connectivity project that will enhance vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the medical district, west Greenville and the downtown Greenville area. It’s funded mainly through a $15 million federal grant.
Connelly also discussed continued efforts to upgrade U.S. 64 and U.S. 264 so each can be designated an interstate highway.
The city also is talking with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to fund improvements to Dickinson Avenue, Evans Street and Fire Tower and Portertown Roads to improve traffic flow.
“We are truly on a great trajectory and there is a lot of positive energy happening right now in Greenville,” Connelly said. “I want to acknowledge that none of the success would be possible without collaboration, partnerships and the great people of this community. Let’s keep this great thing growing.”