Local leaders are taking to the road this week to deliver a message about food insecurity among senior citizens.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall and Rick Zeck, executive director of Pitt County Council on Aging and mayor of Simpson, delivered meals to about 36 area residents on Wednesday.
The leaders were part of “Mayors March for Meals,” a local spin on the “March for Meals” event observed March 22-26 to commemorate President Richard Nixon signing into law a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older on March 22, 1972.
“I think it’s extremely important for us in the community to understand that there are people in the community that have some big needs that they are not able to take care of,” Connelly said. “It’s important for us to raise awareness that there are a lot of people in our community that are suffering from a lack of nutrition.”
Farmville’s mayor and town manager are scheduled to make deliveries today and Ayden’s town manager is scheduled to deliver meals on Friday.
“The reasons we want the mayors involved, the city managers involved, is so they can see firsthand the kinds of people we are feeding, the direct needs of the people in the community,” Zeck said. “The feedback we get from residents is phenomenal when they get to see somebody they voted for, or maybe didn’t vote for, come out and serve them a meal.
“It makes them feel somebody is listening, somebody is watching and it makes them feel good.”
The Meals on Wheels program, operated through the Pitt County Council on Aging, serves about 350 people Monday through Friday, including individuals who eat meals at senior centers in Bethel, Ayden, Fountain, Farmville and Greenville.
Zeck said the program has more than 200 people on a waiting list who were referred by social workers or case managers.
Before these individuals can be added to the Meals on Wheels program two components must be met: money to pay for the food and more volunteers.
Zeck said Meals on Wheels has 250 volunteers and could use 50 more.
“The slogan we use is, “One hour, one day, once a month,” Zeck said.
On average 12 people are on a Meals on Wheels route, Zeck said. It takes about 45 minutes to make the deliveries.
“People don’t want to commit for an extended period of time,” Zeck said. But with 20 volunteers, a person only has to work a route once a month, unless they want to volunteer more time.
While the local Meals on Wheels program receives grant funding, it’s a fixed amount, Zeck said.
“Hunger is not a fixed variable. It’s always rising and the funds will only rise with donations,” he said.
It costs about $1,600 a year to feed one person. Locally, churches and some businesses give annual donations to sponsor individuals.
“It takes multiple partnerships to combat issues such as food insecurity,” Connelly said. “Greenville is the largest municipality in Pitt County so it’s important for us to step up.”
While the city doesn’t have a direct partnership with the Council on Aging, the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain is working on a plan to open a new unit at the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center. During a presentation to City Council earlier this month, it was proposed that the Council on Aging join the project so a senior center and congregate feeding program could operate in west Greenville.
“Hopefully that can lead to an additional partnership between the Council (on Aging) and the city,” Connelly said.
Individuals interested in volunteering with or donating to Meals on Wheels should call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 or visit its website https://www.pittcoa.com.