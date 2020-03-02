Nearly 300 years ago, surveyor Edward Moseley took on an enormous task: drawing an accurate map of North Carolina to determine boundary lines with Virginia.
Joyner Library Conservator Lawrence Houston on Sunday discussed the map Moseley created during a presentation at Sheppard Memorial Library.
The map was titled “A New and Correct Map of the Province of North Carolina by Edward Moseley late surveyor General of the said Province.” Houston said Moseley created the map to show the people of North Carolina the actual geography of the province.
Prior to Moseley’s creation, other map makers drew a conflicting picture of where different cities were located.
Edenton, the colonial capital, was shown in North Carolina in the 1714 Homann Map but was shown in Virginia in the 1720 Bowen map, Houston said. This led to governmental conflicts.
“This created a lot of problems for both taxation as well as law enforcement,” he said. “The sheriffs could not leave their jurisdictions to go and arrest and enforce laws so it kind of created this lawless no man’s land.”
In 1728, King George II told the colonial proprietors of North Carolina and Virginia they needed to figure out where the boundary lines were to resolve taxation and law enforcement issues that had been occurring, Houston said. Virginia sent gentleman scholar William Byrd and North Carolina sent Moseley to survey the boundary lines, he said.
That same year, Moseley undertook a survey of the North Carolina/Virginia boundary.
But Moseley was not satisfied with a map of the survey line, Houston said. So he compiled all of the maps he created as a surveyor to create one very large map.
Moseley sent the map to be engraved in London. It was engraved on four copper plates, each weighing about 60 pounds.
Houston said the surveyor had a personal interest in creating an accurate, detailed map.
As a land agent, Moseley received a cut of each land sale he made, Houston said. He used the map as an advertisement to convince people to settle in North Carolina.
Many of North Carolina’s resources were included on the map, including trees, deer, buffalo and pigs, Houston said. When the map was produced, 36,000 people lived in North Carolina and within 50 years the population grew to 360,000, he said.
The size and detail of the map meant it was never mass produced. Today there are only three copies of the Moseley map, Houston said. One copy is in the National Archives in Kew in London, another in Eton College in the U.K. and the third in Joyner Library at East Carolina University.
Joyner’s copy resides on the fourth floor of the library, Houston said. This copy of the map was discovered in Edenton in the 1980s when ECU’s rare book curator was going through old encyclopedias with donors.
The donors gave the Moseley map to ECU because they wanted to see it preserved and kept in eastern North Carolina.
ECU is currently working with conservation partners to repair damage from pastel pigments that were used to fix discoloration when the map was first preserved in the 1980s, Houston said. The partners will fix pencil markings obscured by the pigments, remove the backing that was applied and reposition the map fragments so the survey lines are accurate as sections of the map have been lost over time, he said. The map is expected to be back in Joyner Library by the end of the summer, he said.