A Greenville church recently broke ground on a new sanctuary.
The Pentecostals of Greenville is building a 350-seat sanctuary at its campus at 2950 S. Memorial Drive, Pastor Ron Lappin said.
The facility will primarily serve as a worship center.
“It will complement the already existing Pentecostal Educational Center and Pentecostal Family Life Center,” Lappin said.
“The new sanctuary will further enhance The Pentecostal’s mission to minister to body, soul, and spirit.”
Lappin and his wife moved to Greenville in 1981, opening the first Pentecostals church on 11th Street. It moved to its present location in 2004, when its first building was completed.
The Lappins continue to lead the congregation which now includes Iglesia Pentecostal, a Spanish-speaking assembly located at 3701 Old Pactolus Road.
There also are Spanish-speaking congregations in Williamston and Greene County, Lappin said.