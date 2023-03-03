A $14 million project to operate five new aircraft hangars at the Pitt-Greenville Airport has concluded, with the sites expected to net much-needed revenue as the airport continues its pandemic recovery.

A building that is 6,400 square feet and four that are 13,200 square feet along Memorial Drive, across from the Tropicana Supermarket, received certificates of occupancy on Wednesday and will be used to house corporate aircraft, according to Bill Hopper, executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport Authority. Hopper gave a tour of the smaller hangar and one of the larger buildings.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.