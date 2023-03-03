...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Bill Hopper, executive director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport, stands outside one of five new hangars on Wednesday after the construction was completed.
A $14 million project to operate five new aircraft hangars at the Pitt-Greenville Airport has concluded, with the sites expected to net much-needed revenue as the airport continues its pandemic recovery.
A building that is 6,400 square feet and four that are 13,200 square feet along Memorial Drive, across from the Tropicana Supermarket, received certificates of occupancy on Wednesday and will be used to house corporate aircraft, according to Bill Hopper, executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport Authority. Hopper gave a tour of the smaller hangar and one of the larger buildings.
The large hangars have doors 28 feet high, Hopper said. The smaller hangar is able to house a jet about the size of a Bombardier Challenger 300 business jet, he said.
The project’s contractor was Farrior & Sons out of Farmville, the first time PGV has worked with the company. Construction accounted for about $9 million of the project, according to Hopper.
On Wednesday as Hopper showed the hangar space, crews were in the process of taking down a temporary fence to grant access to the greater airfield. A security employee also was in the process of inspecting to ensure the new spaces meet TSA regulations.
The five buildings bring the total number of hangars at the airport to 29, Hopper said. There are also buildings at the airport able to house about 20 smaller craft.
The airport also is hoping to commence construction on two more hangars in July after it concludes a $3 million drainage and road project. Hopper said early 2024 those two buildings should be open.
One of the new hangars is already leased by a corporate tenant, Hopper said, and he is in talks with many more who want to see the new space and determine if it is a good fit for their aircraft.
“We’ve been talking with more people who want hangars than we have hangars right now,” Hopper said.
The project was funded in large measure with $9.7 million of CARES Act money provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Hopper said that the new hangars are estimated to net an additional $100,000 annually per hangar, a total of $500,000 in yearly revenue, for the airport.
“We need that,” Hopper said. “The loss of air service between the loss of revenue on the parking lot and the fees the airline pays for those extra three flights a day, we need to get that back and kind of recoup what we had prior to the pandemic.”
Hopper said a grand opening of PGV’s first restaurant and bar, First Class Bistro, is scheduled for March 16. He said parking at the restaurant will be validated for people who want to stop in and watch planes as they enjoy a drink or meal.