A Virginia-based bank that began site work this spring on its permanent Greenville location expects to begin construction in the next 90 days.
TowneBank will build a two-story structure that will be between 28,000 to 30,000 square feet on the three-acre lot at the intersection of Red Banks Road and East Arlington Boulevard.
More than 50 people will work at the new location, which will house TowneBank, its mortgage office and processors on the ground floor and Towne Insurance on the second floor, bank President Greg Steele said. Towne Investments, which is based in Raleigh, also will have staff periodically working out of the location.
“The selection of the corner is a great mid-section between Winterville/Fire Tower (Road) and heading out towards downtown and the hospital,” Steele said.
Banks want to be where commercial businesses and residents are close together.
“If there is a good combination of both, where you can serve residents and businesses together, that’s a good site,” Steele said. There are also several other banks and finance-related businesses in the area, he said.
The goal is to open the new location in 2023.
TowneBank currently is located in the 2800 block of Charles Boulevard. Steele said it’s a nice space but lacks a drive-through window, a night-time drop box and ATM location, all services that will be available at the new bank.
The bank makes its current conference room available to nonprofits that need meeting space, a service that will continue once the new building — with a bigger conference room — opens, he said.
It purchased the five-acre lot that will be its new home in January 2020. Officials waited to build because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the company received multiple offers for the site from businesses interested in opening convenience stores at the location, Steele said.
The bank building, parking lot and the ATM/drive-through area will be located on three acres. A wooded area and the offices of UNX remain in the other two acres.
Hudson Brothers Construction is the contractor and E.R. Lewis is the site work contractor.
“If we are building a community asset we should be helping support the community businesses that are here trying to make a positive impact on Greenville and Pitt County,” Steele said.
The lot was a wooded area and all trees were removed from the 3-acre section.
Steele said trees will be replanted around the perimeter and shrubbery and flowers and other heavy landscaping will be added.
“Our builders and facility folks call it a comprehensive landscaping plan that will provide a lot of good aesthetics,” he said.
“We certainly recognized and tried to be as minimal as we could, which is why we kept things as natural as we could at both ends of the property,” Steele said. “But to build a building, it’s very difficult to keep everything the way it was.”
It’s a decision that multiple businesses that have built along East Arlington Boulevard faced, he said.
TowneBank opened in Virginia in 1999 after its founder and current executive chairman G. Robert Aston Jr. left his previous employer when it was bought by a larger institution.
The bank opened its first branches in North Carolina about 10 years ago, along the Outer Banks and neighboring northern inland counties.
Today, TowneBank has locations in Camden, Moyock, Duck, Nags Head, Corolla, Southern Shores and Grandy. It also opened offices in Raleigh, Charlotte and Cary, plus Paragon Bank offices, which are a division of TowneBank, in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Cary.
Greenville was the bank’s 41st location when it opened in early 2019, according to a statement released at the time.
It also has mortgage lender and insurance offices in Wilmington and an insurance office in Kinston, Steele said.
“We view this (building) as an investment in Greenville,” Steele said. “We want to be in Greenville and we like eastern North Carolina and think it’s a great market to be in. That’s really been the driver with us initially coming to Greenville.”