The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take a second vote to establish a human relations commission and discuss a proposal to transfer property to the Town of Grifton at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The commissioners also are scheduled to vote on a request to help Pitt County Schools with its A.G. Cox Middle School construction project.
The commissioners voted 7-2 to adopt an ordinance establishing a Human Relations Commission that would promote equality, encourage fair treatment and respect, seek to counter practices which create animosity and unrest and make recommendation to the board of commissioners to pursue actions “it deems necessary for harmonious relationships among the citizens.”
Under North Carolina law, an ordinance must be voted on twice if the first vote isn’t unanimous.
A request to transfer eight parcels of property the county acquired after Hurricanes Irene and Matthew with hazard mitigation grant funding is being brought back to the county commissioners.
An earlier request to approve the transfer was postponed at Grifton’s request so the town board could further discuss the recommendation.
A.G. Cox project
The school system is asking the board to release $1.6 million so it can lock in costs prior to the start of construction on the A.G. Cox Middle School renovation project.
County staff said money that comes from sales taxes would fund the request.
The money would be repaid through bonds the county will acquire when the estimated $12.5 million project begins.
The bond funding, the renovation project and purchase of a solid waste compactor should be finalized in April, according to staff.
Rezoning
A public hearing on a rezoning request also is scheduled for Monday’s meeting.
O’neil J. Otero and Saskia Marcano are requesting that nearly 2 acres of property on the western side of N.C. 43 South, north of B Stokes Road, be rezoned from rural residential to general commercial so they can operate an office and repair garage/shop for a refuse materials hauling business and tax preparation services office.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- County Manager Scott Elliott will update the commissioners on the process for bidding the remaining work on the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
The county launched a $1.93 million expansion and renovation project at the shelter in April 2018 in order to house more dogs and cats and improve opportunities for adoption.
A new space to house dogs and puppies available for adoption was completed along with two interior “get acquainted” areas and two additional restrooms.
That project took 18 months to complete. It was originally estimated the new construction and renovation would be done in a year.
Renovations to the existing shelter stalled, and in September 2019 the commissioners declared the general contractor, Burney & Burney Construction Co., had defaulted on the project.
Burney & Burney in turn filed a lawsuit against the county and the company that held its surety bond in November 2019.
In April 2020, the board of commissioners accepted a $750,000 settlement from the surety company. As of November, the lawsuit remains in litigation.
- The board also will hear reports on the effort to develop a land-use plan for property along the N.C. 43 South corridor; a report from Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail on COVID-19; and Pitt County Social Services Director Jan Elliott will provide her department’s annual report.
- The board will vote on a proclamation recognizing January as human trafficking awareness and prevention month.
- The quarterly employee service awards presentation will recognize individuals who have worked for the county for five, 10, 15, 20,25, 40 and 45 years.
Monday’s meeting is being held via Zoom. It will be broadcast live over Suddenlink cable channel 13 and www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.