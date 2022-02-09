An adviser told city officials they should partner with a developer to build a multi-story, mixed-use building with parking, apartments and commercial space at Five Points Plaza, home to the Uptown Umbrella Market, Freeboot Friday and other civic events.
Rob Hunden of Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development adviser the city has employed for the last year, delivered his final presentation on attracting new investment to the downtown area during the City Council’s Monday workshop.
The council took no action following Hunden’s presentation but Mayor P.J. Connelly said he believes members are interested in getting additional information.
Greenville’s uptown/downtown area is a bit of a hodgepodge, Hunden said, that can leave investors feeling alone. The Town Common, Five Points Plaza and Dickinson Avenue have attractions but aren’t connected, he said. Gaps have to be filled to create cohesion that will encourage private development.
Hunden said his research also found that business people think the city would be resistant to forming partnerships to encourage development. There are market opportunities but there is a financial feasibility gap, he said.
“We can’t go out to the marketplace and ask them to build all this stuff downtown because even though there is a market there, the cost to do it, primarily because of structured parking, is an impediment,” Hunden said.
Hunden said a development at Five Points Plaza, a parking area bordered by Dickinson Avenue and Fifth and Evans streets, could be part of the answer. He suggested council talk with its financial adviser about what funds would be available to build a parking structure and whether the city could use incentives — such as incremental tax revenues — to encourage development.
Hunden said if the council decides to provide financial incentives or build a parking deck to accompany businesses or residential property, it should confirm the structure’s location, set a framework for the project then solicit a development partner.
Social districts
Also during the workshop, Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips reviewed what other communities in North Carolina are doing to implement social districts, defined areas where people can drink on sidewalks and parking lots, in response to an earlier request by the council.
The city would need to identify the location of its social district. Signs have to be posted indicating people are either entering or leaving the district, Phillips said.
An ordinance would have be passed, setting the days and hours the district can operate, establishing rules and requirements for operating in a social district, deciding which department issues permits to businesses and setting rules for businesses that are located in a social district but don’t want to participate, Phillips said.
“From a staff perspective, we are interested in — if the council desires to move forward with the social district and if it does desire to move forward — narrowing down that focus for us,” City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
“I would think it kind of sounds like a headache,” Connelly said. He asked Police Chief Mark Holtzman if it would create a headache for officers who’ll find themselves having to enforce the rules.
Holtzman said the council should go slow if it wants to set up a social district, limiting it to a small area for special events.
When Freeboot Friday events are held in the Five Points Plaza parking lot, there are few problems and people don’t take alcohol outside the designated area, he said.
Councilman Will Bell suggested implementing a social district during upcoming Freeboot Friday events. The district hours would end at 10 p.m. “I think the businesses would benefit from this,” Bell said.
The council also reviewed two public art presentations given by Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.
One project is a street mural that will be placed at the intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle.
The other is a sculpture that will be placed at Dickinson and Columbia avenues. The site is the location of the former Paddock Club, which Garriott said was a safe haven for Greenville’s LGBTQ+ community. The sculpture is representative of Greenville’s commitment to inclusivity.
While the property is maintained by the city, it’s owned by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Garriott said, so that organization also has to approve the project.