A Christian student center on West Fifth Street won a permit that allows it to install parking recently over concerns about traffic, noise and gentrification from two neighbors in west Greenville.
The facility operated by Richard and Meridith Rizzuti in their former home at West Fifth and Elizabeth streets offers college students a place to gather and study, but visitors had to park along neighboring streets.
A separate parking area was not permitted under the residential zoning in the area, so the Rizzuti’s asked the city Board of Adjustment on April 20 for a special use permit to operate the home as a multi-purpose center, which allows parking. The use is allowed in the residential zone but it is monitored and the quasi-judicial board can enforce conditions.
Some board members expressed reservations but the permit was allowed with a split vote after hearing from opponents, the Rizzutis and about a dozen students who were in favor of the request.
Elitrous Squires, a Latham Street neighbor, said traffic has been a problem in the neighborhood since the Rizzutis, who also started Third Street Academy nearby, began the ministry. Squires said cars parked around her home prevented her mother from visiting and her health care providers had problems finding parking.
Squires said she didn’t understand why on-street parking was permitted in her neighborhood but one mile east, in the university neighborhood area, it is restricted. Board members asked if it could limit on-street parking as part of the permit conditions. They were advised it could not but city staff would explore other ways to modify the parking.
“I’m not against the center. I am against you disturbing the peace,” Squires said.
The situation recently escalated, Squires said, when a Greenville police officer came to her home because the department received a complaint about a man standing in Squires’ yard recording a group that was having an outdoor party at the center.
Squires said the music and the sound of basketballs bouncing on concrete disturbed her and a friend was making a video of the activity for her to present to the board of adjustment. The video was not played.
Meredith Rizzuti said she called the police because a 17-year-old girl was in the group and said she was uncomfortable.
Board member Christopher Lilley asked Squires if she heard noise from fraternities and sororities in the area. Squires said she was in her home when a fraternity occupied the Rizzutis’ home and she had no trouble with them.
Mildred Atkinson Council, a former Greenville City Council member, attempted to speak as a person directly impacted by the request. City planning staff said Council didn’t live close enough to have standing in the case, but the board voted that Council could speak as a witness.
“This woman does not deserve what she is getting,” Council said. “There already is enough gentrification in west Greenville and it’s getting worse by the day.”
She believes residents in the area are being taken advantage of because they lack resources.
Richard Rizzuti said he hates that the work they’ve done in west Greenville is viewed that way. Along with developing Third Street Academy they purchased an apartment building.
They also purchased six or seven homes and renovated them while allowing the current residents to remain. Several of the homes have since been sold.
“We are not people who are trying to hurt this neighborhood, we are not people who are trying to make it difficult for her. We have been as good a neighbor as we know to be,” Richard Rizzuti said. “We have no ill will toward anybody.”
The Rizzutis said they were surprised by Squires’ opposition. Meridith Rizzuti said she dined with Squires’ family when they lived in the Elizabeth Street house. The couple also purchased an apartment building from Squires’ brother.
“If we get the special use permit and go through the process of developing the parking lot, many, if not all of the problems will leave,” Richard said. “But we are being opposed in getting the special use permit so therefore we are still parking on the streets. Our hands are tied.”
Board member Tonya Foreman said she didn’t think a multipurpose center was the right use for the home.
“That is a residential neighborhood and I don’t know if it was somewhere else it would not be attempted,” Foreman said. “The fact that it is west Greenville and, quite candidly, a situation of the haves and have-nots, I don’t think it would be attempted somewhere else.”
Foreman said she was unsure if the proposed parking area will solve the issues because she believes overflow will continue.
“The real thing is, we can’t stop them from having people over,” board member John Worrall said. “Granting the special use permit at least does something to alleviate the parking problem even if it doesn’t solve it. I don’t think we can say they are not allowed to have guests.”
Board member Ryan Purtle agreed with Foreman that the use was not in harmony with the community. “We’ve heard testimony that harmony is not what is being created here,” Purtle said.
However, if the board denies the permit the parking problem would be even worse, he said.
It’s not a simple thing, it is not a simple matter before this board,” Purtle said. “The fact is there is a use, there is a disagreement with the use and if we do not approve this special use permit … that parking problem will only be worse.”
City staff recommended five conditions be applied to the permit. The conditions limited activities to “providing a study area and offering mentoring, advice and leadership training,” required them to provide a certificate of nonprofit status from the N.C. Secretary of State, would revoke the building’s certificate of occupancy if the parking lot property is sold, turned into another use or no longer used for parking, require site plan approval for the parking lot, limit the center’s activities “to students that are enrolled in a college and/or university.
The board of adjustment added three additional conditions:
- Hours of operations will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- No overnight parking is allowed in the parking lot.
- An adult had to be on the property anytime anyone under the age of 18 is present.
The procedure for approving or denying a special use permit begins by having the board vote on a set of standards to determine if a requirement meets city zoning ordinances and comprehensive land use plans, doesn’t affect the health and safety of nearby people, isn’t detrimental to the public’s welfare and isn’t a nuisance or hazard.
Foreman called for a vote, saying the request was detrimental to the public welfare, namely that neighborhood.
When no one made the motion, Worrall made a motion that there was no detriment to public welcome and it met the criteria.
Worrall’s motion passed 4-2, with Foreman voting against it and Purtle abstaining. Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips, after reviewing Robert’s Rules of Order, said an abstention is the same as a no vote in the circumstances.
The board approved the other criteria and the special use permit passed with a 5-1 vote. Foreman voted no.