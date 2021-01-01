With the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients yet in its hospital system, Vidant Health will impose new restrictions at its facilities starting Monday, the system announced Thursday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, the systemwide census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 187, Vidant announced. That grew to 190 on Thursday. Statewide hospitalizations were at another all-time high of 3,472.
Pitt County on Thursday also saw its highest single-day total of new cases yet in the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The DHHS COVID-19 dashboard showed 236 tests came back positive on Thursday, surpassing the last single-day case high of 223 recorded on Dec. 19.
As of Thursday, the Pitt County Health Department reported at least 1,676 active cases in the county. The death toll remained at 69 and 9,711 are presumed recovered.
Vidant has closed some facilities to visitors and further reduced hours and employed other restrictions in Greenville and elsewhere. The specifics are available at www.vidanthealth.com/alerts
Positivity rates for those who have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital have steadily increased since the Thanksgiving holiday, a news release said. The current rate is about 22 percent, the highest Vidant has seen all year.
Statewide, the level of positive tests is at about 13 percent, according to DHHS. In Pitt County, the level is at 11 percent.
Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital will continue to prohibit visitors in both the emergency department and inpatient units as it has done since Nov. 25. The Outer Banks Hospital will also prohibit visitors in the emergency department and inpatient units Monday, Jan. 4.
Vidant began vaccinating team members Dec. 17 and more than 3,200 have been vaccinated. Hospital officials say while the vaccine offers great hope, COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and here in eastern North Carolina.
"It is vitally important that the community help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding gatherings," the Vidant statement said.