Pitt County administrators are recommending the Board of Commissioners reject a local contractor’s offer to purchase a segment of land the officials hope will lure a major employer.
Commissioners are scheduled to review the offer from Design Construction & Commissioning and the staff’s recommendation at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
The commissioners authorized the purchase of 127 acres of property known as the Warren Farm, located at Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Old Creek Road, for $3.8 million in 2019. The county has been marketing the land to manufacturers that could bring hundreds of jobs to the community.
Prem Singla, president of Design Construction and Commissioning, wrote the Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins in August with an offer to purchase a 16.6-acre lot at the intersection of Old Creek and the highway for nearly a half-million dollars.
In the letter, Singla said the 22-person business is a contract company for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about a mile from the site. While Singla’s business has space at Thermo-Fisher, it needs land near Thermo Fisher Scientific to build its own facility.
“We see many opportunities in the next five years for growth and we need to be ready to support such opportunities,” Singla wrote. He anticipates adding 10 jobs in the next year.
His goal is to build a corporate office, a construction/fabrication facility, a painting facility and warehouse. Singla said is not asking for any additional assistance.
“It is our responsibility as a citizen and business organization to contribute to the growth of employment in the region,” he wrote.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Discussion about amending the county’s ordinance prohibiting the carrying of deadly weapons in Pitt County buildings to prevent concealed weapons in any room in which the Board of Commissioners is meeting.
- Discussion about disbanding the Confederate Monument Committee since it has made a recommendation for relocating the statue that was in front of the Pitt County Courthouse.
- Discussion of modifying the board of commissioners’ travel policy.
- Recommendation on spending $17.55 million of the American Rescue Plan funding granted to the county.
- Recommendation to approve a resolution and memorandum of agreement involving a national opioid settlement.
- Review of a proposed new election districts for the Board of Commissioners and a decision about setting a public hearing on the proposal.
- An introduction to the new animal services manager, Chad Singleton, and community relations director, Carina DeRoché.
- Recognition of the J.H. Rose varsity baseball team for winning the 2021 3-A Station Championship.
Earlier this month it was announced that some commissioners may participate virtually, so Monday’s meeting will be treated as a virtual session. It will be lived streamed on the Pitt County YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.
Anyone who wants to submit written comments to be read during the public comments period have until 4 p.m. Monday to submit remarks via email to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov.
Residents also have until 4 p.m. Monday to call the clerk to the board at 252-902-2950 to receive instructions on how to participate virtually. They must provide their name, address, and topic to be discussed before receiving instructions.