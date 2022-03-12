A small gesture to reward her sixth-grade class with a good behavior cookout saw the community sprinting to support a local teacher.
Johnicia Simmons, a math teacher at E.B. Aycock Middle School, told her classes at the beginning of February that they would be rewarded if they were respectful and kind to one another.
“We noticed that our kids were having a difficult time behavior-wise transitioning back to being in school full time,” Simmons said at the cookout on Friday. “We really were racking our brains trying what we could do to encourage positive behavior among all of our classes and so we decided to do something where we reward our kids for doing what they are supposed to do at school.”
“I like to eat, so I was like hey let us feed them.”
Out of the 75 students across her sixth-grade classes, 40 would earn 100 positive behavior points, a sort of behavior based currency, which was enough to get that reward — a cookout.
The logistics of that cookout were a problem at first. Simmons said that she did not want to reach out to parents directly since not all the students qualified. She turned to social media.
“... I am in search of someone who can come out to the school and grill some hamburgers and hotdogs this Friday (I know; I know),” a post on Wednesday by Simmons in the Facebook group Greenville-Pitt County Restaurant Delivery and Takeout read. “Any and all help is appreciated.”
Almost immediately people were offering support. That included Fernando Hicks, a local food philanthropist out of Kinston who cooks around eastern North Carolina for competitions and causes.
“It was very overwhelming,” Simmons said. “Typically I try to handle things myself so I was thinking I could just get a grill and be out here cooking. I had seen the way the group supported restaurants throughout the entire pandemic and how there was so much love and support so I said let us just see. I put it into the wind.
“This is a testament to how much support is needed, not only from parents but also from the community.”
People donated candy, chips, cupcakes and money to make the cookout happen with very little up front cost to the school.
Hicks was joined by Derrick Davis and Marcel Diandy to get the meat cooked, plates prepped and food served.
“It is just a great opportunity for the kids,” Hicks said.
The students were thrilled to have an outdoor cookout.
“This cookout is the best,” Jayzion Whitfield told Simmons as she spoke with The Daily Reflector.
Sameera Odeh, a fellow sixth-grader, said that it felt nice to have some recognition for acting right.
“I get rewarded for being nice,” Odeh said. “There are less problems. Everyone is nicer to each other. It encourages everyone in our school to be nice.”