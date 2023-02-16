gov. cooper

Governor Roy Cooper speaks at a Tuesday press event in the East Carolina Heart Institute.  

 Cliff Hollis/ECU Photo

Gov. Roy Cooper this week announced $7.7 million in new funding to help North Carolina’s universities provide additional mental health services to students.

The investment from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund will support new mental health initiatives and provide funding to sustain initiatives created through a $5 million grant to the UNC System in May 2021, Cooper’s announcement said.


