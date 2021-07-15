GATESVILLE — Gov. Roy Cooper continued his statewide push to vaccinate adults and children 12 and older against COVID-19 with a visit to a clinic at the Gates County Health Department on Thursday.
The visit coincided with the announcement that a Pineville woman won the state’s second $1 million vaccination lottery drawing and a Greensboro teen won the second $125,000 scholarship.
Cooper said that health officials across the state are working to make the vaccine easily accessible to everyone to help stop the spread of the virus.
"Sickness and death can be prevented with vaccination," Cooper said in brief remarks outside the health department offices.
Across the state about 83 percent of adults 65 and older, and nearly 60 percent of all adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cooper said.
"That's good news," he said. "But there still are too many folks who aren't vaccinated."
In Pitt County as of Thursday, only 42 percent of the county population was fully vaccinated. Meanwhile cases continue on the uptick locally with 26 new cases were reported on Thursday, and statewide with 1,020 new cases reported.
Daily cases had dropped to as low as six in the county last month and 55 statewide.
One group working to improve the vaccination rate is Disability Rights North Carolina, which sponsored Thursday's clinic in Gatesville.
Curtis Hill, who is Disability Rights NC's project director for Project ACCESS (All Communities Count Equitably for Safety and Support), said barriers to vaccination include challenges such as transportation but also "vaccine hesitancy."
Hill said Thursday that vaccine hesitancy is a particular challenge in rural counties across eastern North Carolina, including his home county of Columbus.
"You've got people that are just not going to take it because it's a political thing," Hill said.
But people can move beyond politically based hesitancy when they hear from a friend, or someone else they trust, that the vaccine is safe and effective.
"We need to get factual information to people," Hill said.
The state also is trying to motivate people by awarding $1 million cash prizes and $125,000 scholarships. Residents who have received at least one vaccine dose are automatically entered into drawings.
Two more drawings remain, this coming Wednesday and on Aug. 4. The winners of the July 7 drawing include Natalie Everett of Pineville who received the $1 million prize and Jessica Klima of Greensboro, who won a $125,000 scholarship.
Everett said she got vaccinated even after contracting the virus.
"After doing a lot of research, I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again," Everett said.
Klima said her parents were vaccinated so she wanted to be as well. She has big plans to help others thanks to her scholarship money.
"I plan to go to college and become a physical therapist, so I can help people the way I’ve seen them help others," Klima said.
The first two winners of the North Carolina lottery were announced on June 28. Shelly Wyramon of Forsyth received the $1 million prize and 14-year-old Vania Bazan Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, won the Cash 4 College prize.