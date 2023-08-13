081223_eda_cooperInHertford3.jpg

Gov. Roy Cooper gestures while talking about the importance of continued federal and state funding for early child care during a visit to The Learning Center of Perquimans County in Hertford, Thursday. Cooper said delaying approval of a two-year state budget beyond Sept. 1 could push back implementation of Medicaid expansion in the state to Dec. 1 or later.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina’s ability to expand Medicaid coverage to 600,000 low-income state residents on Oct. 1 is dependent on the state budget being approved by Sept. 1.

If the state doesn’t meet that deadline, the earliest it could expand the federal health insurance program would be Dec. 1, Cooper said during a visit to a child care center in Hertford.


  