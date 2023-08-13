...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gov. Roy Cooper gestures while talking about the importance of continued federal and state funding for early child care during a visit to The Learning Center of Perquimans County in Hertford, Thursday. Cooper said delaying approval of a two-year state budget beyond Sept. 1 could push back implementation of Medicaid expansion in the state to Dec. 1 or later.
HERTFORD — Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina’s ability to expand Medicaid coverage to 600,000 low-income state residents on Oct. 1 is dependent on the state budget being approved by Sept. 1.
If the state doesn’t meet that deadline, the earliest it could expand the federal health insurance program would be Dec. 1, Cooper said during a visit to a child care center in Hertford.