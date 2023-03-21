Gov. Roy Cooper visited a Pitt County child care center in north Greenville on Tuesday to promote his proposed budget, which includes $1.5 billion in funding for early education and childcare.
The governor met with the staff and students at Dawnsha's Loving Childcare Center at 1304 N. Greene St., where a handful of elected officials were present including Rep. Gloristine Brown of N.C. House District 8, Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams, Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, Greenville City Councilwoman Monica Daniels and Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines.
The location is the second opened by Dawn Ward, with a third projected to break ground later this year. She said her two locations currently serve a combined 63 students with the third expected to serve 105.
Cooper said his budget would provide quality early education for children while also benefitting parents and employers.
"Nothing is more important on Earth to us than our children," Cooper said. "The science is overwhelming that early childhood education can make a real difference in their success in life. The key is that it has to be quality early childhood education.
"I call this the triple play of investment. It is early childhood education for the child. That allows the parent to get a job and make money for the family and that allows the employer to hire that parent, a badly needed workforce that employer needs."
Federal funding is a boon for Cooper's proposed budget, he said. Ward told those assembled that stabilization grants funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021 allowed providers like her to offer staff pay increases and monthly bonuses as well as paid sick days for staff who had to miss work from COVID-19.
"The stabilization grant has been a blessing to directors and staff," Ward said. "I've spoken with several childcare providers, and our main concern is being able to pay our staff a reasonable salary."
Ward said her biggest concern has been the future of staff compensation when federal COVID funding dissipates.
For the governor, who is in his second term, the time to act is now. He said that when federal funding inevitably goes away the state needs to be prepared to "step up" and ensure the doors of centers like Dawnsha's stay open. The Associated Press reported Cooper's budget would increase total spending by 20 percent, twice that favored by House and Senate Republicans.
A shortage of quality childcare nationwide can be "particularly acute" in rural parts of the state according to Cooper. He said that investments including early education and internet access broadens the number of people who can live in places like eastern North Carolina. His budget would assist those who are on waiting lists for childcare as well, he said.
In visits with students, Cooper sang songs and admired their artwork. After being regaled with "The Itsy Bitsy Spider," Cooper said the song is about "dedication," and likened it to the state's continued push for Medicaid expansion.
On March 15 senators voted 44-2 to complete its approval of legislation that would direct state health officials to accept Medicaid coverage provided for in the Affordable Care Act, according to the Associated Press.
The report also said without a budget passed and signed by Cooper by the June 30 deadline, Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina would be dead in the water despite the largely bipartisan support for the issue.
Cooper was joined by NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley during the visit, who said that childcare falls under the umbrella of public health.
Kinsley also said that Cooper's budget offers significant funding to social services departments. He said that the state is one of seven with a decentralized social services system and that local departments are facing workforce challenges.
Pitt County's Department of Social Services currently has 325 employees and 57 open positions, according to comments Monday from Sharon Rochelle, Pitt County DSS director. The agency's goal is to reach 350 employees.
Cooper said his budget also proposes tax breaks for the middle class and maintains rates for the wealthy and corporations while still keeping $7 billion in reserves. That is another benefit of "unprecedented funding" from the federal government and significant tax dollars from "people (who) have done well," according to the governor.
Down the line he wants the budget to allow continued breaks for middle-class people to, in part, prevent the state from "playing catch up" in education.
"We're able to present to you a balanced budget, one with $7 billion in reserves to protect us from potential economic downturn," Cooper said. "But, then you have a choice. Are you going to invest in more corporate income tax cuts and more tax cuts for the wealthy, or are you going to invest in education from cradle to career and give the tax breaks to families making less than $200,000 a year?
"We made that choice with this budget and I think a majority of North Carolinians would want that, so that's what this debate is going to be about."
The budget also seeks an average 18 percent teacher pay raise over the next two years to attract and retain educators.
Brown said she supports the budget so far from her seat in the General Assembly. The freshman represents northern Pitt County, including parts of Greenville, and said she'd like to see the budget passed quickly.
"This is the start right here," Brown said. "Having things in there for rural infrastructure, all of that, it would definitely help my district."