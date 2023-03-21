Gov. Roy Cooper visited a Pitt County child care center in north Greenville on Tuesday to promote his proposed budget, which includes $1.5 billion in funding for early education and childcare.

The governor met with the staff and students at Dawnsha's Loving Childcare Center at 1304 N. Greene St., where a handful of elected officials were present including Rep. Gloristine Brown of N.C. House District 8, Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams, Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, Greenville City Councilwoman Monica Daniels and Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines.


