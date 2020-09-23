Since the beginning of the pandemic we have identified many new groups of heroes. People who work on the front lines, health care workers, grocery, general retail and many others (too many to list here) are exposed for many hours per day. Gov. Roy Cooper is campaigning for reelection, and one of his ads has him talking via computer to a nurse. Nurses and many other jobs require these heroes wear a mask for the bulk of their assigned shift. Not a pleasant experience.
Roy at the close of the ad tells the nurse she is doing God’s work. Absolutely a true statement, but coming from Roy, who vetoed a controversial abortion bill protecting the un-born and giving his blessing to infanticide, specifically for situations where a baby survives an abortion procedure. In my opinion, Roy is not doing God’s work.
Roy also vetoed three consecutive state budgets that included billions in funding for law enforcement. Cooper’s failure to support law enforcement comes at a time when Democrats across the country are pushing to defund the police despite rising violence and threats to public safety. As protests turned violent in Raleigh, Charlotte and cities across North Carolina, Cooper stayed hidden in the governor’s mansion, emerging only to march with protestors. Cooper’s woefully inadequate response to the unrest has been termed a “failure” by state leaders.
North Carolina also voted by referendum and passed a law requiring voter ID in this state. Roy’s State Supreme court overturned this vote. Roy doesn’t care about North Carolina. The extended shutdown in our state has affected our schools and many segments of our communities. He only cares about his standing in the Democratic party.
It is time to vote Roy out of office. Please consider the future of North Carolina as you go to the polls.
David French
Greenville
Biblical Trump
With everything Donald Trump has done and said, people are questioning if he may possibly be antichrist.
“And the spirit of the Antichrist which you have heard was coming, is now already in the world”. (1John 4:3) If he is indeed already in the world, it is probably Putin.
One must look to Scripture about Trump for more clues, “He shall enter in peaceably ... and after the league is made with him, he shall act deceitfully, for he shall come up and be strong with a small number of people.” (Daniel 11:23)
If anything characterizes him, it is his sheer number of lies. (2John: 7) Could he be the “father of lies” mentioned in John 8:44? And he certainly fits the bill of Proverbs 22:16, “He who oppresses the poor to increase his riches, and gives to the rich, shall surely come to poverty.”
When it comes to studying the Scripture concerning antichrist, one must answer these questions for themselves:
Is he the “lawless one?” (2Thessalonians 2:8)
Is he a boaster of his own greatness? (Daniel 8:25, 7:8)
Is he a pathological liar? (Daniel 8:12)
Does he routinely break treaties? Does he show no compassion and no empathy? Does he always try to make himself look great? (Daniel 9:27, 11:36, 11:37)
Is he the “man of sin?” Does he brag to be the “chosen one?” (2Thes 2:3, 2:4)
Is he the “son of perdition” and the “abomination of desolation?” (John 17:12, Matthew 24:15, Mark 13:14)
Is he deceitful and attempts to lure the Church to following him? (Matt 24:24, 2Cor 11:13) Is he the “Arrogant one?” (Rev 13:5)
Pray you are not one of the deluded ones, “God will send them strong delusion, that they believe his lies.” (2Thes 2:11)
Discern with your highest spirit, and vote.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville