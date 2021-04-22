North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that he plans to lift all mandates on social distancing and gathering limits by June 1 if coronavirus metrics remain stable and residents continue to get vaccinated.
Further restrictions, including the statewide mask mandate, could be halted once two-thirds of North Carolina residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The Democratic governor said he thinks it will be hard to reach the two-thirds threshold by the end of May and anticipates the target being reached shortly thereafter.
More than 47% of adults have gotten at least one shot, and nearly 36% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Those who are 16 or 17 years old are able to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are not classified as adults.
“With at least two-thirds of adults vaccinated, our public health experts believe we’ll have enough protection across our communities to live more safely with this virus and to begin to put the pandemic behind us,” Cooper said.
He also hinted at further easing of restrictions to come next week when he updates an executive order.
Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, said the state has continued to halt Johnson & Johnson vaccines until the federal government says it’s safe to proceed. In the meantime, North Carolina expects to receive more than 263,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Spring wave
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said he believes the county is continuing to ride out a “spring-wave” of COVID cases. The number of cases is similar to last spring, he said during his weekly COVID media update via Zoom.
“But, we have double the cases we had from two weeks ago,” he said.
Silvernail said health officials expected cases to rise after the spring holidays.
“Even though we are worse than we were two weeks ago, it’s not as bad as we were back in January,” he said. “I’m hoping we have hit the top of the plateau. We probably have two or three weeks before we are back to where we were before this little bump.”
County deaths reported from COVID remain at 86, he said. Completed vaccinations (first and second shots combined) in Pitt County had reached 101,221 residents as of Tuesday.
“That is a great number in just over four months,” Silvernail said. This amounts to about 26 percent of the population.
Silvernail noted that the percentage needs to be higher to reach herd immunity. Currently, about one-in-three people in the county have immunity — either from having the virus or receiving the vaccine.
“We really need to get to about two-in-three people,” he said. “We have a ways to go, but we are gaining on COVID. Sooner or later we are going to run this thing out of town. Keep up the good work Pitt County.”
Silvernail said distribution of “Say Yes! to the COVID Test” kits is going well.
“As of yesterday 12,000 kits have been given out to Pitt County residents. There are still 28,000 tests still available, so get your kit while they last,” he said.
Kits are available at the Health Department and county partners, including some employers and churches.
“The idea is you self-test at home three times a week,” he said. “The goal is to see if home-testing can lower transmission of COVID-19. I think the answer is yes but we don’ t have the data to support that yet. We won’t know if you don’t test.”
The only drawback to the home test kits, is they cannot be substituted for certified lab results, required for early release from quarantine, such as allowing someone to return to work.
Recently, both Pfizer and Moderna have indicated a third dose of their vaccines — both of which currently require two doses to be fully effective — could be necessary.
Research has shown both shots offer more than 90 percent protection against COVID-19 for at least six months. But it is unclear long protection will last.
Vaccine makers are working to determine whether additional doses will be needed as more contagious variants of the coronavirus spread across the United States.
Silvernail is uncertain if boosters will be needed.
“Generally when you vaccinate somebody, the antibodies last for at least a couple of years,” he said. “These vaccines are newer, so we just don’t know. First they said three months, now they are saying six months.
“I think, looking down the road, we may very well need booster shots. Some of that depends on how much the virus changes,” he said. “There may be a need for boosters down the road, but I don’t think there is hard data to support that yet.”