North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed three education bills on Friday to help address learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and expand access to in-state tuition for military dependents whose parents were reassigned to another location.
A bill championed by Republican House Speaker Tim Moore that received unanimous support among state lawmakers requires all K-12 school districts in the state to offer at least six weeks of school this summer to help pupils who have struggled to succeed, particularly with virtual learning, since the coronavirus forced districts to go fully remote in March 2020.
“This pandemic has challenged students and teachers like never before. Providing a summer opportunity for academic growth plus mental and physical health will help schools begin to address those challenges,” Cooper said in a statement.
Summer school currently is not on the agenda when the Pitt County Board of Education in Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday for it's regular meeting. New business includes school canopies and graduation plans.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said last month the district is already making plans to address time students have missed due to COVID-19.
“We are worried about what we’re going to have to do to recruit teachers to work on this,” he said, adding that the district is considering a plan that would allow educators to alternate weeks of teaching in the face-to-face program.
“I like that part where it says in-person instruction; that’s the good part,” Lenker said. “Some kids have been sitting out for a year now. We need to get them back in a school.”
Senate Bill 220, which was signed into law March 11, requires districts to provide families with a choice of in-person or virtual instruction in the current semester. Lenker would like to see a different approach before the 2021-22 academic year.
“At some point, whether these kids get to stay virtual has to be up to us,” he said. “Now if they have medical conditions, things like that, obviously, we deal with kids like that now. So that’s not a problem. But these students need to be engaged in a classroom.
“It can’t just be opened up to everybody who wants to be virtual,” Lenker said. “That’s what Senate Bill 220 says: If the want to stay virtual they can stay virtual, and that’s where the rules need to change going into next year.”
Cooper on Friday also signed a proposal from GOP Senate leader Phil Berger to get third graders up to speed to their corresponding reading level. Educators consider the metric a key barometer of young students’ ability to achieve success for the remainder of their K-12 experience and beyond.
The Excellent Public Schools Act aims to improve the Read to Achieve program that Berger championed several years ago. The program began in 2013 after lawmakers approved a 2012 bill. Early-grade students struggling with reading will receive individualized improvement plans under the new law.
Berger thanked Cooper for signing the bill that had passed the Legislature with support from all but five House Democrats.
“We have a shared priority of ensuring our students are proficient in reading by the end of the third grade, and I believe this will move us closer to that goal,” Berger wrote in a news release. “All of our students, but especially those who are struggling to read, will benefit from the improved literacy instruction and interventions.”
Cooper signed a third bill on Friday to expand in-state tuition eligibility for dependents whose parents were reassigned to another military location. The proposal also secured unanimous support in the legislature.
“North Carolina is the most military-friendly state in the country and this legislation helps children of servicemembers stay in schools here with continued in-state financial assistance even if their parents are moved out of state by military order,” Cooper said.
Covide decline
Pitt County Schools on Friday also reported another decline in active cases of COVID-19 among its student population.
Following a week in which schools were closed for spring break, the school system reported a total of 14 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff both on and off campus, with 335 quarantines for the combined groups.
This is according to real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. It represents the sixth consecutive week of decline in reported cases, following 16 cases and 376 quarantines the previous week.
Seven schools reported cases of COVID-10 among students and staff. All but three of the district’s 38 schools reported quarantines among staff or students. Due to the break from April 2-9, no new on-campus cases were reported.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
Following a remote learning day on April 12, on-campus learners are scheduled to return to weekly instruction on April 13.
For many middle school and high school students, the final eight weeks of school will be the only time during the academic year that they have not had to alternate weeks of in-person learning to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Students will still have the option to continue full-time virtual learning through the end of the academic year.
Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.