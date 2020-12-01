Area barbershops teamed up with officers from the Greenville Police Department to provide turkeys to families in need last week.
It was the fifth annual turkey drive for the Greenville Police Cops & Barbers program, {span}which aims to build relationships between police officers and members of the community.{/span}
Sgt. Richie Williams, who coordinated the drive, said more than 220 turkeys were purchased with donations from Hastings Ford, Tuckers Farms and YouTube personality Mr. Beast. Penco Products matched their employees’ donations to also help buy birds.
Fifteen barbershops took part in the program this year. They met at Kampus Kutz on Nov. 23, and each was given about a dozen turkeys to take back to their shops and hand out.
Williams said the barbers have close ties to their customers and the community, and have first-hand knowledge of who is in need.
“Since this was our fifth year doing it, a lot of people were actually calling ahead of time,” Williams said, “because with the COVID-19 situation and people not working, people really and truly were looking forward to us doing the turkey giveaway to the point where they actually called other barbershops that aren’t parts of the Cops & Barbers program. seeing if they were doing the turkey giveaway.”
The organization wanted to purchase 450 turkeys but was unable to do so because many plants had shut down due to COVID-19 and they didn’t have the supply. Some of the barbers hosted canned food drives and gave away the canned goods with the turkeys, Williams said.
“It seems like there was more of a need to do it this year,” he said. “People have always been thankful for it, but it’s more so — not only thankful for it this time but it was a necessity that they had.
“So it just felt good to be able to do that for people,” Williams said.
Cops & Barbers works to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community members. Before COVID-19, GPD would have meetings at the barbershops and talk about issues in the community, Williams said.
“The theory is just a way to bring the police and the community together to bridge that gap, because we can go to the barbershop and talk about anything —because thats what people do in the barbershops,” Williams said.
Kampus Kutz barbershop Owner Tracy Wade said his barbershop has been a part of the Cops & Barbers program for five years. He said this is the third turkey drive he the shop have participated in.
Wade said the 12 turkeys at his shop were gone within two hours. Turkeys were given out on a first-come, first-served basis, which is how they are given out every year. One turkey is given out per family.
Kampus Kutz had sponsors that helped give out side dishes such as macaroni and cheese and stuffing with the turkeys. Wade said he received many comments from those picking up the food.
“The reactions were very, very humbling, lot of thank yous, lots of ‘You guys are doing an awesome job,’ ‘Keep giving back; God will continue to bless you,’” Wade said.