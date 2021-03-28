The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on ways flood-related damage can be reduced across the Tar- Pamlico River Basin.
The corps has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to undertake the study, which is trying to determine what structural, nonstructural and nature-based features could reduce flooding risks and damage to property and people.
The public can learn more during a virtual input session scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. People can participate by logging in to WebEx using a link in an events posting at www.pittcountync.gov or by calling 1-844-800-2712 and using the access code 199-053-6905.
More information about the study and how to access the meetings can be found on the district’s website: www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project Management/Tar-PamlicoFeasibility-Study/.
The meetings consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.
The $3 million project began last spring. After the public input meetings, the corps will write a draft plan this summer and seek public input in October.
The Department of Environmental Quality will receive the plan for review in the spring of 2022 and a final report should be complete by early 2023.
Major, recurring flooding events have occurred along the Tar-Pamlico River during the last 25 years. Three of the events, Hurricane Fran in 1996, Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 ranked among the most destructive storms in state history, according a a summary of the feasibility study located on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Pittsburgh District website.
The Tar-Pamlico River runs through all or portions of 13 counties and cities including Louisburg, Rocky Mount, Tarboro/Princeville, Greenville and Washington.
The corps’ summary said Hurricane Matthew caused $110 million in damage in the basin.
Some of the flood risk management methods being studied include a combination of floodwalls, levees and detention basins, along with relocating or elevating homes and wetland and floodplain storage.
People will not only learn about the study’s progress as its relates to areas within the basin, but they’ll have a change to ask questions and share information with the study team.
Tuesday’s meeting also will serve as the public involvement meeting for the Neuse River Basin flood risk-management study, which is looking at using similar methods to reduce flooding risks and damage to property and people.
While the Greenville-Pitt County session is virtual, an in-person viewing will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Beaufort County Community College Library, 5337 U.S. 264 East. Attendance is limited to eight people. Call 940-6282 to reserve a seat. Face masks are required.
Virtual sessions focusing on Rocky Mount, Nashville and Nash County and Tarboro and Edgecombe County were held last week.