Repairs to correct structural flaws at C.M. Eppes Middle School have been stalled as the estimated cost for the project is nearly twice what was projected, officials said Monday.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the Board of Education that bids to repair a section of the school closed due to building deficiencies ranged from $10.2 million to $13.3 million.
“We estimated this new project with all the bells and whistles to be around a $6.5 million,” Johnson said, “I just don’t know that we’re going to be able to come up with the $10.2 million that we need to do this.
“We can’t even predict where the numbers are going with anything whether it be contractors or suppliers,” he said. “It’s just gone so far beyond what we’ve ever seen before.”
Eppes, which has sections constructed 53 and 66 years ago, was damaged by a hurricane and subsequent storms in August of 2020, forcing the closure of 16 classrooms. While those repairs have been completed, a structural engineer in the spring identified problems unrelated to the storms in a second area.
Ten modular classrooms were installed this summer to accommodate students displaced by latest discovery.
In addition to 12 classrooms closed due to structural deficiencies, the kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gymnasium cannot be used until repairs are completed.
Johnson said architects and engineers are re-examining the project to determine how to reduce costs.
“We’re trying to get it down to a number we can all swallow,” he said. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to get these kids back to school. We’ve got to figure out how to make that happen, whatever it takes.”
The school district faced a similar case of sticker shock in February 2020, when bids for renovations and an addition to A.G. Cox Middle School came in a $17 million to $18 million, $5 million over what had been projected. A redesign helped to reduce costs to $12.2 million.
While Pitt County Schools, like districts across the nation, is eligible to receive millions in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, there are restrictions on using the money for renovations. Districts are tasked with spending ESSER funds “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.”
Pitt County Schools Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said earlier this year that such funding can be used to pay for HVAC replacement at Eppes, but support for the remainder of the project would likely have to come from another source.
The county’s Board of Commissioners in August agreed to provide $3 million for Eppes repairs.
High school athletics
Also on Monday, Johnson shared with the board a report of nearly $19 million in upgrades needed for high school outdoor athletics complexes.
The list included all six of the county’s traditional public high schools. Improvements highlighted in the report range from new bleachers and restroom facilities to better lighting and sidewalks.
“The total cost of all of this that you see is $18.967 million,” Johnson said of the report, which included upgrades required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state’s High School Athletic Association. “This is not an easy thing to go tackle, especially when you want to go do it across the district.”
Earlier this month, the board voted unanimously to spend $40,000 to buy 8 acres next to Farmville Central High School’s football, soccer and track complex to create a softball field. Johnson said this week’s report on athletic complex upgrades was not designed to include land acquisitions, but District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said Pitt County Schools needs to consider buying property to give high school programs room to expand.
“I just think we’d be remiss if we didn’t put something on there to show that we need some additional property for these schools,” he said, citing D.H. Conley High School as an example of a school that needs additional property for its campus.
“We’ve set precedent now with Farmville Central,” Forrest said. “We purchased land and I’m glad we did. I’m glad they got their facility, but we need to start showing some like mindedness to these other schools.”
Johnson said while J.H. Rose High School is essentially land-locked, the remaining five of the county’s traditional public high schools could potentially purchase undeveloped land to expand their campuses. South Central, which occupies an 88-acre tract, is the only high school that already owns adjacent property for potential expansion, he said.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty pointed out that a request for $260,000 to bring outdoor athletics facilities into ADA compliance was included in a list of $2.1 million in reoccurring capital funds requests the board approved earlier this month.
“I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that we have so many repair needs that have been deferred for so long that actually impact students every single day,” she said. “I think it’s really important for us to put this $19 million in context of our overall structural facilities needs. … We don’t have enough money to do everything we want.”
Johnson said that if the district wants to consider purchasing additional land for its schools, then athletics should be one of many considerations.
“We need to look at this as not just as athletics but the overall campus with academics, athletics, parking the whole thing,” he said.
Forrest agreed.
“They don’t even have enough room to build a greenhouse at D.H. Conley,” he said. “It’s beyond athletics. That’s the reason I’m so passionate about it.”
In other business Monday, the board was asked to consider spending about $280,000 to provide students with access to tutor.com. An online service of The Princeton Review, it provides students in grades three-12 with 24-hour access to assistance in hundreds of subjects. If approved, the service would be offered to Pitt County Schools students beginning in the spring semester. A vote to approve the one-year contract is expected to come at the board’s Dec. 6 meeting.