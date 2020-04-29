Two Pitt County commissioners say they will continue to push for a quick reopening local businesses after their request for a special meeting on the issue was denied by the chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White requested a special meeting this week so the full board could vote on a resolution requesting Gov. Roy Cooper give the county authority to determine for itself how to lift restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Coulson and White said Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, board chairman, denied their request. They are placing the proposal on the board’s meeting on Monday, which is just five days before Cooper has said the state will begin easing stay-home measures.
“Storekeepers, salons, barbershops and mom-and-pop businesses are hurting and cannot continue much longer in this shutdown mode before their livelihoods are destroyed,” White said. “We can and we must work together as a county to quickly re-open our economy in a way that is safe and protective of all of our citizens, including those who are of high risk.”
Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said he believes the county is getting close to where businesses can reopen but it needs to be done in phases.
“I stressed this when I spoke to the commissioners last week. We needed to complete between three to five incubation cycles before we reduce restrictions,” Silvernail said. “This Thursday will be the third cycle since we identified the first case in Pitt County.”
On March 23, Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, and Brian Floyd, president and chief operating officer of Vidant Medical Center, urged commissioners and the Greenville City Council to adopt stay-at-home orders, which both governments did. Several days later, the governor enacted a statewide stay at home order.
“The stay-at-home orders were critical and necessary to help flatten the curve,” said Jason Lowry, a Vidant Health spokesman. “We appreciate the community’s response.”
The spokesman did not say if Vidant officials believe local businesses should begin reopening sooner than what Cooper has outlined.
“It’s important we all continue to social distance and wash our hands in order to ensure we can reopen the economy in a safe and timely manner,” Lowry said. “We will continue to closely work with our local, state and federal partners to provide important updates on COVID-19’s impact in our region.”
As of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Pitt County had 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths related to the virus. Statewide, 9,568 confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday morning. There are 342 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 463 people are hospitalized. Forty-three were hospitalized across the Vidant Health system as of Monday, the most recent figures available.
When asked about giving local governments flexibility to reopen businesses, Cooper instead focused on communities that want more local restrictions.
“We will still leave open the potential regional reopening if the data shows us that going forward. Right now we are not there yet,” Cooper said. “Hopefully by May 8 we’ll begin going into Phase 1 if the numbers tell us we can do that.”
He also repeated a comment he made last week about the virus not recognizing county lines.
“There are people who live in one county, work in another county and shop in yet another county, and when that happens the virus can spread from county to county,” Cooper said.
Coulson said the governor is only listening to one group of advisers.
“I am afraid he has people around him who don’t know about herd immunization,” Coulson said.
Herd immunity is when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, according to Gypsyamber D’Souza and David Dowdy with the John Hopkins School of Public Health.
D’Souza and Dowdy write it requires 70 percent to 90 percent of a population needs to be immune from a virus to achieve herd immunity. This is best done through vaccinations.
There were times when people believed exposing children to less lethal viruses, such as chickenpox, was good because it helped them achieve immunity. D’Souza and Dowdy wrote in an April 10 article that intentional exposure to COVID-19 is a bad idea because current data shows the disease’s death rate is 10 times higher than the flu and likely higher among the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
“I think the governor is doing this for political reasons,” Coulson said. “The political thing with him is he wants to be ultra safe. He wants to appear that he did everything he possibly could to keep people from getting it. But the problem is, he isn’t giving people the whole story. He may not know the whole story because he hasn’t listened to anybody but the people who are trying to spread panic.”
Coulson worries the $7 trillion being spent to offset the economic impact of shutting down the nation’s economy will devalue the dollar, create inflation and eventually lead to a worldwide economic depression.
White said she is concerned about the governor’s phased-in approach because it prioritizes the opening of parks over the opening of personal service businesses such as hair salons and barbershops.
“I find it hard to believe that salons couldn’t be more hygienic than public parks and be more controlling over the number of people there,” White said. “Even with a phased approach, there will be so many people who can’t go back to work.”
White said Pitt County can work with the director of public health and its economic development director to create a reopening strategy that is beneficial to everyone and gets people back to work safety.
“That’s the reason for local control,” White said. “Pitt County (is) different from Wake and Mecklenburg counties and they, historically, will recover a lot sooner than rural counties like Pitt.”