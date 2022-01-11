Greenville City Council reallocated a portion of funds designated for energy efficiency projects to youth activity at its Monday meeting.
The council also gave the city’s Historic Preservation Commission permission to pursue a grant for preserving the city’s African American history.
Both items were last-minute additions to the council’s agenda.
Councilwoman Rose Glover asked the council approve the reallocation of funds.
The council used $100,000 from a previous land sale. It directed that $50,000 to the West Greenville Community Grant fund for youth activities and the remaining $50,000 to the city’s housing divisions to fund energy efficiency improvement projects.
Assistant City Manager Ken Graves said the city has already distributed $45,000 to 12 agencies working with West Greenville youth. Recently, two additional agencies submitted requests totaling $8,000 — $3,000 more than the city had available.
Glover said other organizations also planned to request funding.
City housing officials said their program had enough federal and state funding to pay for this year’s energy efficiency projects so its $50,000 allocation could be transferred, Graves said.
The council unanimously approved Glover’s request.
Councilman Rick Smiley made the proposal to authorize the historic commission’s grant application.
The African American Cultural Heritage Fund, offered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is designed to help preserve historic sites, museums and landscapes that are representative of the nation’s African American cultural heritage.
The historic commission is seeking $125,000 to add Brownhill Cemetery as a stop on the African American Cultural Trail.
The cemetery became the final resting place for people who were buried behind Sycamore Hill Baptist Church when it was located on what is now Greenville’s Town Common. The bodies were exhumed and reburied at Brownhill in the 1960s as part of the city’s urban renewal efforts.
Firearms, groundwater rules
Earlier Monday, Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman reviewed why he plans to ask the city council to amend the city code to make it a crime to discharge a firearm or other weapon inside the city limits.
A state law went into effect Dec. 1 that decriminalizes numerous municipal rules unless they expressly state the action is criminal.
Holtzman said it’s important that firing weapons inside a city’s limit be criminalized.
“Discharging a firearm in the city limits is a very dangerous thing to do,” Holtzman said in a later interview. “For us it’s just to reinforce the importance of firearm safety in the community and keeping these communities safe.”
Under proposed new rules, violators will be charged criminally and issued a civil citation.
“There could be an instance out there where someone discharged a firearm where we would consider not charging criminally but the default for us will be to have a criminal charge. It depends on the circumstances,” he said.
A person found guilty under the criminal charge will be ordered to pay a penalty between $100 and $500.
A person who is issued a civil citation will have to pay a fine ranging from $250 for a first violation to $500 for any subsequent violations that occur within 365 days of the first incident.
Holtzman said criminal and civil charges would be filed jointly to give the court system latitude in deciding how a situation should be adjudicated.
Holtzman said he anticipates less than a dozen of the city’s existing codes will need to be rewritten so a violation becomes a criminal offense.
“Most important things in the state are covered in state law,” he said. Discharging a weapon inside city limits is one of the instances where a municipal government needs to take a stronger stance than state law.
Holtzman’s request will be brought before the council in February for approval.
A presentation was also given on proposed changes to the city’s stormwater regulations.
A committee worked on the proposal for a year to update local regulation to reflect changes in state rules and the city’s inclusion in the Neuse River nutrient sensitive waters region.
The new rules create stricter nutrient and density requirements, establish minimum design criteria, provide more flexibility for meeting the requirements and grandfather existing development, said Daryl Norris, a civil engineer with the city.