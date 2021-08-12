Greenville City Council unanimously voted to amend the city’s future land use plan and character map at its Thursday meeting, the first step in a local developer’s effort to build a 300-home subdivision along N.C. 33 East next to Rolling Meadows subdivision.
The change was needed because nearly 86 of the nearly 99 acres of property are located outside Greenville’s planning jurisdiction. The property needs to be added to the map before the developer can request annexation into the city so the site can be served by Greenville Utilities Commission sewer service.
The property was divided into four tracts for the request.
One tract that is slightly more than 13 acres is located outside the city limits but is in Greenville’s planning jurisdiction.
The other three tracts are located within the Village of Simpson’s planning jurisdiction but outside its municipal limit.
Tract 1, in Greenville’s planning jurisdiction, and Tract 3, in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned to traditional neighborhood medium-high density. Tract 2, also in Simpson’s jurisdiction, would be rezoned potential conservation/open space.
The business asked that Tract 4, a 6.4-acre parcel also in Simpson’s jurisdiction, be zoned for commercial development, allowing for 58,000 square feet of commercial space on the property.
While the changes could result in 433 houses being built, Landon Weaver with Bill Clark Homes said the plan is to build 300 single-family homes.
Weaver said about one-third of the homes will have a “rear entry” design with garages and alleyways behind the houses.
Weaver said planning staff recommended approval of the request and the city planning and zoning commission voted in favor of the request.
City Councilman Rick Smiley asked if the requested rezonings are equivalent to Simpson’s zoning designations.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said no, because Simpson’s zoning was more rural. The community doesn’t offer sewer and homes need larger lots to accommodate septic tanks.
Because Greenville homes are connected to sewer service, lots can be smaller, she said.
Yoshi Newman asked the council to delay its decision until a five-year review is complete on the city’s Horizons 2026 Land Use Plan.
When the original plan was written there was significant public input and there needs to be more input on the horizons plan, Newman said.
The original plan set goals of developing clustered housing, housing in open spaces, sidewalks, bike paths, pocket parks and playgrounds and the protection of significant natural features and existing topography.
“I look around in our city at the new developments that have taken place and I don’t see any of those features,” Newman said.
She encouraged the council to look at either protecting natural features or having developers create them.
Gooby said there’s always going to be changes in comprehensive plans
“The comprehensive plan was adopted in 2016. So we are sitting here in 2021 and there are lots of changes in the market. There have been lots of changes in five years,” Gooby said. “From time to time we are going to have situations where we’re going to have folks ask us to tweak the land use plan that we have. The goals, objectives and intentions are still going to be carried out.”
Also during the meeting:
- Mayor P.J. Connelly declared Thursday “Morgan Taylor Day” in Greenville. Taylor was recently crowned Miss Pre-Teen International.
- Chastity McCurdy and Tiana Berryman, Mitch Gibbs and Eliud De Jesus were recognized for graduating from the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute.
- The J.H. Rose High School baseball team and the 10U Pitt County Girls softball team were recognized for winning their respective state championships.